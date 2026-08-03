Airtel Surpasses Call Centre Accessibility Benchmarks Across All Circles in May 2026

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel maintained strong customer service performance across all Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) in May 2026, with its call centre accessibility exceeding the prescribed benchmark, according to the company’s Quality of Service (QoS) performance report for the month.

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Airtel Surpasses Customer Care Accessibility Benchmark Nationwide

The May 2026 report shows that Airtel surpassed the benchmark of 95 per cent accessibility of call centres/customer care in every telecom circle. Customer care accessibility ranged from 98.65 per cent in Rajasthan to 99.87 per cent in Bihar, reflecting consistently high accessibility of customer support services across the country.

Operator Response Time Remains Above Prescribed Standards

Performance in terms of calls answered by customer care operators within 90 seconds also remained above the prescribed benchmark of 95 per cent across all LSAs. Uttar Pradesh (West) recorded the highest operator response rate at 98.33 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh (East) at 98.28 per cent and Rajasthan at 98.23 per cent. Kolkata recorded the lowest response rate at 95.21 per cent, while continuing to remain above the benchmark.

Airtel Billing Complaints Stay Well Below Regulatory Threshold

The report further highlights Airtel’s consistent performance across other customer service parameters. Billing and charging complaints remained at just 0.01 per cent, significantly below the prescribed benchmark of 0.1 per cent. The company also achieved 100 per cent compliance in resolving billing and charging complaints within four weeks, applying adjustments to customers’ accounts within one week of complaint resolution, terminating services within seven working days of customers’ requests, and refunding deposits within 45 days, wherever applicable.