Reliance Jio Takes a Different Approach With One of Its Cheapest Recharge Plans

Most prepaid plans today are built around daily data. However, Reliance Jio also offers a recharge for users who don’t consume large amounts of mobile internet. Instead of focusing on daily data, this prepaid plan prioritises keeping the SIM active while offering essential voice calling, SMS and limited data benefits, making it a different option within Jio’s prepaid portfolio.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan is currently the company's most affordable recharge that offers full service validity for 28 days.

The plan comes with 2GB of total high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS benefits.

Users also get complimentary access to JioTV and JioAICloud with the recharge.

After the bundled 2GB data is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

Consumers who need more data can consider the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.5GB daily data but only 18 days of validity.

Reliance Jio offers this prepaid recharge for Rs 189 with a service validity of 28 days, making it the operator’s most affordable validity-focused plan. It is designed for users who want to keep their SIM active while receiving basic data, unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Jio also offers a Rs 199 prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data, but its validity is limited to 18 days, making the two plans suitable for different types of users. Let’s take a closer look at what the Rs 189 prepaid plan offers.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 28-Day Recharge Plans: Complete List and Benefits – June 2026 Edition

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan for Users