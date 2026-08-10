Samsung Galaxy A18 to Launch Soon

Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A series phone for the global market soon. This device will be reportedly called the Galaxy A18. The Samsung Galaxy A series has always been about bringing power and value to the customers. The Galaxy A18 will be the successor to the Galaxy A17, which is a 4G phone. The device has appeared on Geekbench, and Samsung is yet to officially confirm its arrival. But with the Geekbench listing, we can see some important info about the phone. Let us take a look.

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Samsung Galaxy A18 Key Info Revealed via Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy A18 has been spotted with the codename SM-A185G. What this immediately confirms is that the Galaxy A18 will be a 5G phone, meanwhile its predecessor was a 4G phone. It will be powered by MediaTek MT6789 chipset, which is actually the Helio G99. This is a chip made by MediaTek to power entry-level phones. Thus, with the Galaxy A18, do not expect much of power or high end specifications. It is likely going to be a very affordable phone to target the masses. There is also going to be a 4G variant of the Galaxy A18 as per the reports online. So Samsung will launch both a 4G and a 5G varaint of the Galaxy A18.

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Samsung Galaxy A18 is said to be running on Android 17 based One UI 9 out of the box. It has 4GB of RAM on the Geekbench listing. We can also see a 6GB RAM variant in the future. In the Geekbench listing, the phone scored 745 and 2073 points in the single core and multi-core tests, respectively. Firstly, we expect the 4G variant to hit the markets first. Then the 5G variant will come out after a few months. Keep reading TeleomTalk to stay updated with the offers.