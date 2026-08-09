Rajnandgaon to Get Rs 3000 Crore+ Investment for Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

The central government has approved the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 in Rajnandgaon. This is a district in Chhattisgarh, and the EMC 2.0 is expected to generate an investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore. The apporval will generate more than 9000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people in the state. The apporval come from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It will be a huge boost to the Chhattisgarh’s economy as fresh investments and job creations will boost the GDP (gross domestic product).

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The central government will offer a financial assistance of Rs 210.56 crore for the project. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 432.08 crore. So about 50% of the cost will be undertaken by the center. This new cluster’s development will be undertaken by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) over an area of about 306 acre.

Under this, the goal will be to offer factory ready space for manufacturing, so that power and water supply can be offered continously to the factories. Things like warehouses and other modern industrial infrastructure will be built in the area in the coming future. Companies will be able to make products in minimal lead time. Companies from sectors such as semiconductor, electric vehicles, and smart electronics have already expressed their interest in setting up their presence in the new upcoming EMC.

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Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister of Chhattisgarh has expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union electronics and infortmation technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving this project. With this, not just Chhattisgarh, but the whole of India will be able to proceed towards its goal of becoming self-reliant. The work on this project is expected to start in the near future as the center has approved it now. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details.