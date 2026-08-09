Moto Edge 70 Neo Tipped with 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7450

Motorola is preparing to launch the all-new Moto Edge 70 Neo, a new lineup within the flagship Edge series, alongside the Edge 70 Max, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+. As the next Edge phone launch approaches, we have new leaks and rumours about the Neo.

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Key Highlights Moto Edge 70 Neo is all set to launch soon.

Under the hood, we expect the Dimensity 7450 chipset onboard with faster RAM and storage.

The Moto Edge 70 Neo will likely pack around a 5,000mAh battery with 60W faster wired charging.

Moto Edge 70 Neo Tipped by Moto Agent, Launch Expected Soon With Android 17 Out of the Box.

While the Edge Neo is still going through its pre-launch steps, we have a new hint from a Motorola executive agent named Kevin.

He recently posted on a Lenovo forum seeking participants to test Android 17 Beta on the Edge 70 Neo phone.

This publicly revealed the phone’s name, suggesting the Moto Edge 70 Neo is close to launching and will come with Android 17 out of the box, making it one of the few phones with Android 17 pre-installed.

Also Read: Moto G Max India Launch Date Leaked

Moto Edge 70 Neo – What to Expect with Specs?

As Motorola prepares to launch its next Edge Neo Phone, new leaks reveal the hardware specifications.

Design

The Edge Neo Phone has a compact design similar to the previously launched Edge 60 Neo.

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It features a design inspired by the previous Edge series, with a triple-camera setup in a square module, and might have a plastic frame.