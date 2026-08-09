Moto Edge 70 Neo Tipped with 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7450

Motorola is preparing to launch the all-new Moto Edge 70 Neo, a new lineup within the flagship Edge series, alongside the Edge 70 Max, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+. As the next Edge phone launch approaches, we have new leaks and rumours about the Neo.
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Key Highlights
Moto Edge 70 Neo is all set to launch soon.
Under the hood, we expect the Dimensity 7450 chipset onboard with faster RAM and storage.
The Moto Edge 70 Neo will likely pack around a 5,000mAh battery with 60W faster wired charging.
Moto Edge 70 Neo Tipped by Moto Agent, Launch Expected Soon With Android 17 Out of the Box.
While the Edge Neo is still going through its pre-launch steps, we have a new hint from a Motorola executive agent named Kevin.
He recently posted on a Lenovo forum seeking participants to test Android 17 Beta on the Edge 70 Neo phone.
This publicly revealed the phone’s name, suggesting the Moto Edge 70 Neo is close to launching and will come with Android 17 out of the box, making it one of the few phones with Android 17 pre-installed.
Under the hood, Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to get a new MediaTek Dimensity 7450 SoC. The chipset will be based on a 4nm process.
The Dimensity 7450 SoC was launched in April 2026. On paper, it offers solid specs, achieving around 1,036,031 points on AnTuTu 11. For Geekbench 6, it scores about 1,069 points single-core and around 3,349 points multi-core.
The chipset will be coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM with upto 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.