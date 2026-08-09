Vivo S2 5G vs Vivo V70 5G: What to Pick

After waiting around 7 years, Vivo finally revived its new S-series phone, the Vivo S2 5G, comparing it with another recently launched phone, the Vivo V70 5G. Here we compare the design, display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery to help you decide whether to choose the best phone under Rs 50,000 or add a little extra budget to buy the Vivo V70.
Vivo recently launched its all-new S2 phone after a seven-year wait. The Vivo S2 5G was released on August 6, 2026. Although Vivo didn’t hold a launch event, it quietly added the phone to its catalogue. The S2 phone features a premium 3D curved AMOLED panel on the front, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, faster RAM and storage, and a bigger Bluevolt battery. For a similar price, the Vivo V70 5G also offers premium features like an AMOLED panel, a flagship triple camera setup, a Qualcomm chipset, and a bigger battery.
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Key Highlights
Here is a detailed comparison between Vivo S2 5G and Vivo V70 5G smartphones in design, display, processor, RAM, storage, battery, and software.
Vivo S2 5G offers a dual-camera setup with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. Vivo V70 5G has a triple-camera setup with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
Vivo S2 gets a curved AMOLED display. Vivo V70 5G comes with a flat OLED screen on the front.
Starting with the design, the Vivo S2 5G has a plastic chassis with a plastic back and a glass front.
However, the phone does not feel plastic. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a circular flash housed horizontally over a pill-shaped housing, giving it a fresh look compared to other phones.
The Vivo V70 has a different design with a glass front and glass back built under an aluminium frame.
Under the hood, the Vivo S2 has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
The Dimensity 7360 chipset was launched in September 2026 and offers solid specs. It scores around 925,409 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance.
The Vivo V70 5G has a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, also a 4nm processor, launched in May 2025. It scores around 1,282,176 points on AnTuTu 11 and about 1270 for single-core and 4106 for multi-core performance on Geekbench 6.
On paper, the Vivo V70 offers better performance, but the score differences between the chipsets are marginal and may not affect real-time performance significantly.
The Vivo V70 smartphone will come with up upto 8GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up upto 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.
Camera
The Vivo S2 5G has a dual-camera setup arranged horizontally with a circular flash. The main sensor is a Sony IMX 852 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture lens, paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor.
On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor.
In comparison with the V2, the V70 gets a triple-camera setup. The Vivo V70 has a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/1.9 aperture with Zeiss branding, promising solid camera hardware for the price.
On the front, there is a 50MP selfie shooter housed in a single punch-hole camera at the centre. Vivo has also added support for AI Eraser, A Retouch, and AI Eraser features.
Vivo sticks to using lithium-ion batteries and uses Volt technology lithium-ion batteries, which help add bigger capacity while keeping the phone’s slimmer form factor. The 5G packs a massive 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and reverse wired charging.
Vivo S2 also supports Bypass charging technology. Similarly, the Vivo V70 has a 6,500mAh Bluevolt battery with 90W fast wired charging and also supports bypass charging.
Software Support
Vivo S2 runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 and promises 3 years of OS upgrades with 5 years of security patch updates.
The Vivo V70 was launched back in February 2026 and promises 4 years of OS upgrades with 6 years of security patch updates.
Vivo S2 5G VS V70 5G – Price Comparison
Both phones offer great specifications for the price. The Vivo S2 is available in two memory configurations.
The base 8GB + 128GB model is selling for Rs 39,999 as part of an introductory offer.
The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 44,999. Students can also get an additional Rs 1,000 off.
The Vivo S2 is available in three colour options, including Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.
The Vivo S2 5G will go on sale from August 11, 2026.
The Vivo V70 5G is available in Golden Hour, Alpine Grey (Sand Beige), Sandalwood Brown, Canary (Lemon) Yellow, Authentic Black, and Passion Red.
It comes in two memory configurations. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 59,999.
The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB configuration costs Rs 64,999.
Vivo S2 5G starts at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999
What is the price of the Vivo V70 5G in India?
The Vivo V70 5G is available in two memory configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage sells for Rs 64,999.
Which has a better display, Vivo S2 or Vivo V70?
The Vivo S2 has a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of brightness. The V70 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED display.
Which phone has a better camera, Vivo S2 or Vivo V70??
The Vivo V70 has a more versatile camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP telephoto camera with Zeiss branding. The phone is priced a bit higher on the premium side compared to the Vivo S2. The Vivo S2 is a great camera phone under Rs 50,000, while the Vivo V70 is a good phone under Rs 65,000.
Which phone should you buy under Rs 50,000?
The Vivo S2 is the better choice if you want a large curved AMOLED display, a bigger battery, and good specifications under Rs 50,000.