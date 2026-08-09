Vivo S2 5G vs Vivo V70 5G: What to Pick

Vivo recently launched its all-new S2 phone after a seven-year wait. The Vivo S2 5G was released on August 6, 2026. Although Vivo didn’t hold a launch event, it quietly added the phone to its catalogue. The S2 phone features a premium 3D curved AMOLED panel on the front, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, faster RAM and storage, and a bigger Bluevolt battery. For a similar price, the Vivo V70 5G also offers premium features like an AMOLED panel, a flagship triple camera setup, a Qualcomm chipset, and a bigger battery.

Vivo S2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which Should You Pick

Here we provide a detailed comparison between the latest Vivo V2 5G smartphone and the V70 5G to help you decide which phone to choose.

Here we provide a detailed comparison of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery. We previously compared the V2 phone with the Galaxy A36 5G.

Starting with the design, the Vivo S2 5G has a plastic chassis with a plastic back and a glass front.

However, the phone does not feel plastic. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a circular flash housed horizontally over a pill-shaped housing, giving it a fresh look compared to other phones.

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The Vivo V70 has a different design with a glass front and glass back built under an aluminium frame.

On the back, you get a square module with a triple-camera setup and a circular flash; the Vivo V70 5G offers a premium design.

Display

The Vivo S2 comes with a bigger 6.83-inch 3D CURVED AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo S2 is HDR+ certified and has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for better multimedia consumption.

The Vivo V70 5G comes with a flat-screen on the front, a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K OLED panel protected by Schott Xensation Core and Mohs Level 4.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition, Vivo S2 India Launch – Live

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 7360 chipset was launched in September 2026 and offers solid specs. It scores around 925,409 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while Geekbench 6 reports 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance.

The Vivo V70 5G has a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, also a 4nm processor, launched in May 2025. It scores around 1,282,176 points on AnTuTu 11 and about 1270 for single-core and 4106 for multi-core performance on Geekbench 6.

On paper, the Vivo V70 offers better performance, but the score differences between the chipsets are marginal and may not affect real-time performance significantly.

The Vivo V70 smartphone will come with up upto 8GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up upto 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera

The Vivo S2 5G has a dual-camera setup arranged horizontally with a circular flash. The main sensor is a Sony IMX 852 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture lens, paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor.

On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

In comparison with the V2, the V70 gets a triple-camera setup. The Vivo V70 has a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with an f/1.9 aperture with Zeiss branding, promising solid camera hardware for the price.

On the front, there is a 50MP selfie shooter housed in a single punch-hole camera at the centre. Vivo has also added support for AI Eraser, A Retouch, and AI Eraser features.

Also Read: Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Battery

Vivo sticks to using lithium-ion batteries and uses Volt technology lithium-ion batteries, which help add bigger capacity while keeping the phone’s slimmer form factor. The 5G packs a massive 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and reverse wired charging.

Vivo S2 also supports Bypass charging technology. Similarly, the Vivo V70 has a 6,500mAh Bluevolt battery with 90W fast wired charging and also supports bypass charging.

Software Support

Vivo S2 runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 and promises 3 years of OS upgrades with 5 years of security patch updates.

The Vivo V70 was launched back in February 2026 and promises 4 years of OS upgrades with 6 years of security patch updates.

Vivo S2 5G VS V70 5G – Price Comparison

Both phones offer great specifications for the price. The Vivo S2 is available in two memory configurations.

The base 8GB + 128GB model is selling for Rs 39,999 as part of an introductory offer.

The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 44,999. Students can also get an additional Rs 1,000 off.

The Vivo S2 is available in three colour options, including Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

The Vivo S2 5G will go on sale from August 11, 2026.

The Vivo V70 5G is available in Golden Hour, Alpine Grey (Sand Beige), Sandalwood Brown, Canary (Lemon) Yellow, Authentic Black, and Passion Red.

It comes in two memory configurations. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 59,999.

The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB configuration costs Rs 64,999.

Also Read: Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 FE: Which Flagship Should You Buy?

Verdict – Vivo S2 5G VS V70 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Both phones offer solid specs for their price, although they are priced differently.

As a verdict, if you prefer a bigger battery, a curved display, and a good camera for a budget under Rs 50,000, then Vivo S2 is the right choice.

However, the V70 5G is for people who can spend a little extra and need a camera king phone with a good battery.

They also prefer a flat screen over a curved one. On paper, the V70 comes with a good-performing Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset based on a 4nm process.

Image Credits: younuscommunication, 91mobiles, Mukul Sharma

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