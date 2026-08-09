Vivo S2 5G vs Vivo V70 5G: What to Pick

Vivo recently launched its all-new S2 phone after a seven-year wait. The Vivo S2 5G was released on August 6, 2026. Although Vivo didn’t hold a launch event, it quietly added the phone to its catalogue. The S2 phone features a premium 3D curved AMOLED panel on the front, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, faster RAM and storage, and a bigger Bluevolt battery. For a similar price, the Vivo V70 5G also offers premium features like an AMOLED panel, a flagship triple camera setup, a Qualcomm chipset, and a bigger battery.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between Vivo S2 5G and Vivo V70 5G smartphones in design, display, processor, RAM, storage, battery, and software.
  • Vivo S2 5G offers a dual-camera setup with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. Vivo V70 5G has a triple-camera setup with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
  • Vivo S2 gets a curved AMOLED display. Vivo V70 5G comes with a flat OLED screen on the front.

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Here we provide a detailed comparison between the latest Vivo V2 5G smartphone and the V70 5G to help you decide which phone to choose.

Vivo S2 5G VS V70 5G – Ultimate Comparison

vivo s2 v70 5g what to pick

Here we provide a detailed comparison of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery. We previously compared the V2 phone with the Galaxy A36 5G.

Design

Starting with the design, the Vivo S2 5G has a plastic chassis with a plastic back and a glass front.

However, the phone does not feel plastic. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a circular flash housed horizontally over a pill-shaped housing, giving it a fresh look compared to other phones.