Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 FE: Which Flagship Should You Buy?

Vivo recently unveiled its X300 FE, adding another flagship to the X300 series. The FE variant shares the flagship camera, a bigger battery, and an improved display. Its spec sheet offers flagship features like last year’s XE300. So, which one should you buy? Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide.
Vivo’s X300 lineup focuses on “Cameras” and “Premium Design,” with the best hardware inside. Vivo has not compromised on this for the X300 and X300 FE either.
Both feature a glossy finish on both the front and back, with aluminum rails surrounding the phone. They offer the latest IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.
Vivo X300 comes with a special camera coating called the “Zeiss T-lens coating,” whereas the X300 FE does not offer any specific camera coating.
On the design side, the Vivo X300 features a circular camera ring on the back, whereas the Vivo X300 FE gets a complete design revamp with its triple-camera setup housed vertically.
Both phones feature the same 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The X300 FE has a brighter display at 5,000 nits compared to the X300’s 4,500 nits.
Process, RAM, and Storage
Under the hood, the Vivo X300 comes with a MediaTek chipset, while the X300 FE uses a Qualcomm chipset.
The X300 is powered by the latest Dimensity 9500 SoC built on a 3nm process. The chipset achieved an AnTuTu (v11) score of approximately 3,500,000 to 3,570,000.
Vivo X300 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, also a 3nm chipset.
Qualcomm’s chipset achieved an AnTuTu (v11) score of around 2,900,000 to 3,090,000 points.
On paper, the MediaTek Dimensity powering the X300 scores 400,000 to 670,000 points higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 on AnTuTu.
The Vivo X300 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The X300 FE comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Camera
On the camera end, both phones offer the best flagship camera out of the box.
The V300 comes with a larger 200MP OIS camera, a 50MP 3X periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The recently launched X300 FE offers a smaller 50MP main OIS sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The Vivo X300 has the edge over the X300 FE in camera hardware. It also features an improved Zeiss T coating.
For video recording, the X300 FE supports 8K recording out of the box.
Battery and Charging
The X300 has a smaller 6,040 mAh battery (global variant) with 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The X300 FE has a larger 6,500 mAh battery, 90W fast wired charging, and 40W reverse wireless charging.
Software
On the software side, both phones come with Android 16 out of the box with 5 years of promised Android upgrades.
Vivo X300 VS Vivo X300 FE – Price Comparison
The Vivo X300 comes in three variants: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. Prices start at Rs 75,999 for the base model, Rs 81,999 for the mid-variant, and Rs 85,999 for the top-tier, offering a wider market spread.
The Vivo X300 FE is available in two configurations: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.
Prices start at Rs 86,999 and Rs 96,999, respectively, placing them at a higher market tier.
Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 FE – Which One Should You Buy?
If camera and battery are your priorities, the previously launched Vivo X300 still takes the edge over the Vivo X300 FE.
However, if you want a phone under Rs 80,000, the Vivo X300 FE 5G is the right choice as it offers the latest phone with one more Android upgrade. The Vivo X300 was launched in 2026, and the X300 FE in June 2026.
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FAQs
What are the main differences between the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE?
Both Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE offer the best flagship specs for the price. The major difference is that the Vivo X300, launched in 2025, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC with a 200MP main OIS camera. The Vivo X300 FE uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 5 with a 50MP main OIS sensor on the rear.
Which phone has the better battery life?
The Vivo X300 FE offers a slightly larger and better 6,500mAh battery, whereas the Vivo X300 comes with a 6,040mAh battery instead. However, the battery difference is not major, so it would only make a small difference in overall battery life.
How many Android updates will the Vivo X300 and X300 FE receive?
Both Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE will come with the latest Android 16 out of the box and 5 years of Android upgrades. However, the Vivo X300 will receive one fewer year of updates because it was launched earlier in 2025.
Is the Vivo X300 FE worth buying over the Vivo X300?
The X300 FE is certainly a good option if you prioritize battery life, a brighter display, and Qualcomm's chipset. However, the X300 offers better overall value in terms of camera hardware and performance.
Which phone is better for photography enthusiasts?
If the camera is on your priority list, the Vivo X300 stands out with its impressive camera setup, featuring a massive 200MP main OIS sensor, a sharp 50MP 3X periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with Zeiss T coating.