Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 FE: Which Flagship Should You Buy?

Vivo recently unveiled its X300 FE, adding another flagship to the X300 series. The FE variant shares the flagship camera, a bigger battery, and an improved display. Its spec sheet offers flagship features like last year’s XE300. So, which one should you buy? Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide.

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Key Highlights Vivo recently launched the Vivo X300 FE, a new addition to its flagship X300 series.

The Vivo X300 and X300 FE offer top premium specs: the X300 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, and the X300 FE by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The X300 has a triple-camera setup with a 200MP OIS sensor, while the X300 FE has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main OIS sensor.

Vivo X300 VS Vivo X300 FE – Ultimate Comparison

Vivo’s X300 lineup focuses on “Cameras” and “Premium Design,” with the best hardware inside. Vivo has not compromised on this for the X300 and X300 FE either.

Both feature a glossy finish on both the front and back, with aluminum rails surrounding the phone. They offer the latest IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Vivo X300 comes with a special camera coating called the “Zeiss T-lens coating,” whereas the X300 FE does not offer any specific camera coating.

On the design side, the Vivo X300 features a circular camera ring on the back, whereas the Vivo X300 FE gets a complete design revamp with its triple-camera setup housed vertically.

Display

Both phones feature the same 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The X300 FE has a brighter display at 5,000 nits compared to the X300’s 4,500 nits.