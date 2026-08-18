iPhone 18 Pro Launch in September: What we Know So Far

Apple is soon going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models, and the first foldable in the September launch event. The invites for the event are expected to roll out by the end of this month. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are the two phones in the Pro models expected to launch. Then there will be a foldable, which is expected to be named iPhone Ultra. This would be the first time Apple will launch a foldable device, and the rumours suggest that this is definitely the year. iPhone 18 Pro models will be the focus for the brand firstly. The regular iPhone 18 will not be launching right now, as per the reports.

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iPhone 18 Pro Keynote Expected Date

There are rumours that the iPhone 18 Pro will launch at the Apple event scheduled for September 9, 2026. Then there are some reports which suggest September 8, 2026. Till the time the official invite does not roll out from the brand, we can’t really say what will happen ahead. Mark Gurman has also pointed to a September 9 event.

As per expectations, the pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro will start on September 11. This day will be a Friday. Traditionally, Apple has always opened its pre-orders on a Friday. Thus, we exepct that the iPhone 18 Pro will go on pre-orders on the said date.

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