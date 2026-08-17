POCO M8x 5G India Launch Details Officially Confirmed with a Qualcomm Chip

Earlier on Monday, TelecomTalk reported that the POCO M8x 5G which is supposed to launch soon in India will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chip. This was based off a tip from Yogesh Brar. However, an official reveal from the brand suggests something else. POCO M8x 5G has been confirmed to be sold in India via Flipkart. This was confirmed after a landing page for the phone appeared on the platform. Along with the chipset, the company has confirmed the lauch date of the phone in the market. Let us take a look at the details which are now confirmed.

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POCO M8x 5G India Launch Confirmed Details

POCO M8x 5G will launch in India on August 21, 2026. It will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC. This has been officially confirmed by Flipkart, which means that the tip which arrived from Yogesh Brar on social media platform X (earlier Twitter) was wrong. Thus, the other specifications could also be wrong. One thing which Brar claimed was that the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000. This wee believe can be true.

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POCO M8x 5G has been confirmed to launch on August 21, 2026 in India. This launch will be one of the select major launches by POCO in India in 2026. Xiaomi also recently launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. We have shared the first impressions on the device on TelecomTalk. Xiaomi will not stop here. The company has plans to launch several more phones in 2026 for the Indian market. The Redmi Note 17 Pro will be amongst those devices. The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to launch in mid-September in India. Further, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil the Redmi 17 5G, which launched in China recently. This launch is also expected to take place in September only. Keep reading TelecomTalk for more updates and details on tech.