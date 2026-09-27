WhatsApp Tests Cleaner Android Navigation Bar Redesign

WhatsApp is testing a look for the bottom menu on Android. The change brings a design and makes the active section stand out more in the latest version for testers.

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Key Highlights WhatsApp is giving the bottom menu to Android testers.

The update brings a floating-style design with better visibility for the active section.

The change follows Google’s design rules more closely.

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WhatsApp is trying out a way to navigate on Android. This is one of the changes to the app’s look in a while. The new design is in the Android test version. Some users get to see the bottom menu first.

The new design is about making it easier to move around the app. People can still find Chats, Updates, Communities and Calls.. The menu now looks like it is floating with better spacing and a clearer sign of where you are. The result is a look that’s not so full and makes it easier to see what you need.

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The change also shows that WhatsApp is slowly using Google’s design ideas. Rounded shapes, order of things and smoother changes are meant to make the app feel more alike other modern Android apps. Even though the way things work is still the same the new look is about making it easier to use and better for people who need it.

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Like test versions of WhatsApp the new menu is not available to everyone yet. The company is using a group of Android testers to try it out first. They want to hear what people think and find any problems before it goes to everyone. There is no date for when it will be available to more people.