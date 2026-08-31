WhatsApp Brings AI-Based Scam Alert Feature: Working Explained

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature called the Scam Alert, which can be toggled on or off in the settings. After months of development and testing, Meta, which owns WhatsApp, released an official update on this feature and launched a beta program for some users. According to reports, Meta uses historical data and an on-device machine learning model to detect red flags that indicate potential scam messages from unknown contacts. It then notifies the user that they can trust, block, or report the chat.

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Key Highlights Meta’s WhatsApp brings a new Scam Alert Feature to Android users.

WhatsApp will use its own AI model to analyse user inputs and historical data to assess messages from unknown senders.

WhatsApp has just rolled out a beta version of the Scam Alert feature to some users.

Let’s take a look at what this feature is all about.

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WhatsApp Scam Alert Feature – What It Is and How It Works Explained

As the name suggests, Scam Alert for WhatsApp will serve as an additional layer of security for end users. According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta’s WhatsApp has already released beta version 2.26.34.1 for Android to a select group of users.

The sender will not be notified if the receiver is using the Scam Alert feature. WhatsApp uses Meta’s AI model to detect whether a message from an unknown contact is a potential scam. If detected, it notifies the user with options to trust, block, or report.

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Based on the user’s input, AI models prevent such messages from spreading further and improve WhatsApp’s accuracy in detecting scams.