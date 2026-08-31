Reliance Jio to Complete 10 Years: From Free 4G to 533 Million Users

Reliance Jio will complete ten years of commercial operations on September 5, 2026. In one decade, it grew from a new entrant offering free voice and introductory data into India’s largest telecom service provider, while expanding into devices, fibre broadband, fixed wireless access, platforms and enterprise connectivity.

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Key Highlights

  • Jio commenced commercial services across India on September 5, 2016, with free domestic voice calls and an introductory data offer.
  • It crossed 100 million subscribers within 170 days and exceeded 500 million users in 2025.
  • Jio Platforms raised Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 global investors in 2020.
  • Jio began its True 5G beta rollout in October 2022 and completed nationwide deployment by December 2023.
  • As of Q1 FY27, Jio had 533.3 million subscribers, including 285 million 5G users.
  • Jio’s home broadband base reached 28.6 million, including 14 million JioAirFiber connections.

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2016: Jio opens its network to India

Reliance Jio commercially launched its services on September 5, 2016. Its entry was unlike that of a conventional telecom operator. Jio offered free domestic voice calls and introduced the Welcome Offer, which gave users access to mobile data and a suite of digital applications without charge during the introductory period.

The proposition immediately changed customer expectations. Voice, which had long been a central source of operator revenue, became bundled with data. Consumers started using significantly more mobile internet, while established operators responded with lower data prices, larger allowances and simplified bundles. Jio said it added 16 million subscribers in its first month and crossed 50 million in 83 days, establishing the scale and speed that would define its early expansion.