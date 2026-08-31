Reliance Jio UBR Customer Base Crosses 5 Million

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has finally seen its UBR customer base crossing 5 million figure milestone. For the unaware, UBR stands for Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR). With the UBR, Jio is offering FWA (fixed wireless access) services to Indian customers. With UBR, Jio has been able to reach more areas, where deploying fiber is hard. Note that Jio’s FWA service is divided into two segments – one is purely with 5G FWA gear top of a 5G SA network, the second is UBR. Now, Jio’s UBR service has more than 5 million customers PAN India. The data was published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its monthly subscription report for July 2026. Let us take a look into the data.

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Reliance Jio UBR Customer Base in India as Per TRAI Data

Reliance Jio has seen its UBR customer base go up from 4.93 million at the end of June 2026, to 5.13 million at the end of July 2026. This has been impressive growth since the start of this year. As per TRAI’s data, at the end of January 2026, Jio had around 3.9 million UBR customers. Thus, the telco has added more than a million customers so far in the first seven months of the year.

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When it comes to 5G FWA, which is reported separately by TRAI, Jio had 8.16 million users at the end of January 2026. Cut to July 2026, this has grown to 9.27 million. This means another million users in the Homes services. We are not even talking about the wireline or fiber segment users here.