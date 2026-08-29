Jio Platforms IPO Gets SEBI Nod

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is all set to proceed with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans. To be precise, it is Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), which will go for the IPO. JPL is the parent organisation of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Reliance Industries, the parent company of JPL, has notified the stock exchanges about the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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In a release, Reliance Industries said, “Please note that Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), subsidiary of the Company, has today, i.e., August 28, 2026, received the observation letter on the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) filed for its proposed Initial Public Offer from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.”

The Initial Public Offer for Jio Platforms Limited could raise up to $3.8 billion USD. This would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock exchanges. Jio had filed the IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in June 2026. We are not sure when Jio will actually list in the stock exchanges, but it should be before the end of the current finacial year (FY).

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Reliance Jio, after raising this funds, can reduce its debt and also invest in new growth areas. Deleveraging the balance sheet will give Jio the flexibility to raise more funds at a lower interest rate and improve credit ratings as well. The telecom operator has also been eyeing international expansion with network gear deals and tech deployments, and this would definitely help Jio in setting a stronger foot forward towards that. In India, Jio is the largest in terms of market share as well as revenue share in the wireless segment. Even in the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segment, Jio is the largest in the country, and one of the largest globally as well. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.