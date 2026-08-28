Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G vs Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Comparison

Samsung just dropped its most-awaited Galaxy S FE phone, the Galaxy S26 FE 5G, globally. This year, the new FE model receives significant upgrades over the previous Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The Galaxy S26 FE features an Exynos 2500 processor. Samsung also claims it has upgraded its night photography features to produce brighter images. Additionally, Samsung added Photo Assistant features that help edit images using AI. Comparatively, the Galaxy S25 FE remains one of the best-selling smartphones, powered by a decently capable Exynos 2400 SoC. Here we provide a detailed comparison between the latest Galaxy S26 FE 5G and the Galaxy S25 FE 5G.

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Samsung just launched the Galaxy S26 FE 5G globally today, and the new smartphone is set to go on sale on September 18, 2026. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G was launched back on September 4, 2026.

On the design side, both the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have a similar look. On the front and back, both FE 5G phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and are built around an aluminum frame.

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On the rear, the Galaxy S26 FE 5G’s design takes inspiration from the latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant, where you get a vertically housed triple camera placed over a pill module with the flash placed outside the module, while the Galaxy S25 FE gets the triple-camera setup without any pill module on the back.

Display

The Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy S25 FE share the same larger 6.7-inch 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1900 nits.

Both have flat AMOLED front panels with HDR10+ certification, making them well-suited for binge-watching.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Galaxy S26 FE features an upgraded Exynos 2500 chipset, launched in June 2025. It is a 3nm processor with the Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU.

The chipset achieved good benchmark results: AnTuTu 11 shows 2,289,696 points, Geekbench 6 reports 2,285 single-core and 7,874 multi-core performance, and the GPU scored around 18,873 points.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, which was launched in January 2024. It is a 4nm processor. And we get the Xclipse 940 GPU onboard.

The Exynos 2500 is based on a 3nm architecture, while the Exynos 2400 uses a 4nm architecture. On paper, the smaller Exynos 2500 is projected to be more efficient and powerful than the Exynos 2400 SoC. Geekbench 6 reports 2,115 points for single-core performance, 6,826 for multi-core performance, and 16,273 for GPU performance.

Samsung also revealed that the Exynos 2500 is the first-ever processor fabricated under Samsung’s Gate-All-Around (GAA) node, and Samsung also claims that it’s a new CPU core on the inside and comes with an upgraded AMD RDNA 3-based GPU with 33% more work groups and an NPU with 40% more compute hardware.

Both phones come with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Camera

On the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G, we get a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 1/1.57-inch sensor size; an 8MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture; and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view.

On the front, we get a 12MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Galaxy S25 FE also comes with the same camera hardware: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP front selfie shooter, all with the same aperture.

To differentiate the S25 FE from the S26 FE, Samsung added new camera features.

The Horizon Lock feature keeps footage level even when the phone rotates 360 degrees during video recording. Samsung also upgraded the night photography feature. Through software optimizations, the Galaxy S26 FE can produce brighter, higher-quality images in the dark.

The Galaxy S25 FE also gets Photo Assist features, embedded in the camera app, for editing images using AI. While these features are already available on the Galaxy S25 models, the Horizon Lock feature will not be added to the Galaxy S25 FE.

Battery

On the battery side, the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S26 FE share the same 4900mAh lithium-ion battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging compatible with Qi2.

Software

On the software end, the Galaxy S26 FE runs on the latest One UI 9.0 based on Android 17. Samsung promises 7 years of major OS updates and security patches.

The Galaxy S25 FE ran on One UI 8 based on Android 16. This year, the S25 FE will get its next update. However, the Galaxy S26 FE will receive OS and security upgrades until 2033, while the Galaxy S25 FE will get updates until 2032.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched last year and is available in three memory configurations. The base variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 54,999. The mid variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for Rs 65,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage sells for Rs 77,999.

Galaxy S25 FE is available in four colour options: Jetblack, Navy Blue, White, and Icy Blue.

As of now, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE in India has not been revealed. Samsung India announced that the Galaxy S26 FE will go on sale from September 18, 2026.

Compared with the European market, the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 799 euros, around Rs 89,000. The 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at 899 euros, about Rs 1,00,000.

The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at 1,099 euros, around Rs 1,22,000.

We will have to wait for Samsung to officially confirm the price. It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will likely replace the Galaxy S25 FE at last year’s launch price. The Galaxy S25 FE’s price might fall after confirmation.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Which Phone is Better?

If we look at the specs, the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have a few differences. Samsung has focused on software optimization and the chipset. The Exynos 2500 on the Galaxy S26 FE 5G is more powerful and efficient on paper.

This makes the S26 FE perform better and last longer despite having the same battery size as the Galaxy S25 FE.

It should not make a huge difference in real-world performance. If you want a powerful phone with a bigger display and are okay with the price, the Galaxy S26 FE can be a good choice.

Given that the iPhone 17 is in the same price range and its price might drop after the iPhone 18 launch, the Galaxy S26 FE will struggle to sell in India if the price isn’t set right.

If you are okay using a 2-year-old Exynos processor with the same specs, are fine with the Horizon Lock feature, and are okay with getting one less year of software upgrades, the Galaxy S25 FE is a good choice.

Image Credits: TechOdyssey, SoyaCincau, Vibhu, Bradley, _syhtele_ (Alarmed-Tax-5685).

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