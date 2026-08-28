Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G vs Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Comparison

Samsung just dropped its most-awaited Galaxy S FE phone, the Galaxy S26 FE 5G, globally. This year, the new FE model receives significant upgrades over the previous Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The Galaxy S26 FE features an Exynos 2500 processor. Samsung also claims it has upgraded its night photography features to produce brighter images. Additionally, Samsung added Photo Assistant features that help edit images using AI. Comparatively, the Galaxy S25 FE remains one of the best-selling smartphones, powered by a decently capable Exynos 2400 SoC. Here we provide a detailed comparison between the latest Galaxy S26 FE 5G and the Galaxy S25 FE 5G.

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Key Highlights

  • Here we have a detailed comparison between the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G and the Galaxy S25 FE 5G.
  • The comparison reveals that both Galaxy FE phones mostly share the same hardware, but Samsung has upgraded the S26 FE's processor to the Exynos 2500 chipset.
  • The processor on the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE makes it more powerful and efficient than the Galaxy S25 FE, which is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Ultimate Comparison

samsunggalaxys26fe5g vs galaxys25fe5g comparison

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S26 FE 5G globally today, and the new smartphone is set to go on sale on September 18, 2026. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G was launched back on September 4, 2026.

Design

On the design side, both the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have a similar look. On the front and back, both FE 5G phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and are built around an aluminum frame.