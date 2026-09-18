Roblox has not provided the complete participating-games list, individual quest requirements or the event’s closing date in its announcement.
Players will need to visit the participating games and complete the assigned quests. Progressing through these experiences will allow participants to collect limited-release UGC rewards created for the event.
The company said the selected games span Roblox’s history. The anniversary event therefore serves as both a playable timeline for longtime users and an introduction to notable experiences for newer players.
Roblox has not specified whether every year will be represented by a single game or whether certain years will include multiple experiences additional information may become available through the event hub as the celebration progresses.
How to Participate in Roblox The Hunt 2026
Players can access The Hunt: Roblox 20 through the event hub available on the Roblox platform. They can then enter participating experiences, complete the relevant quests and progress through the anniversary journey.
The specific objective will depend on the participating experience. Roblox has only confirmed that the event involves completing quests and collecting limited-release UGC items. It has not disclosed all the challenges or the conditions required to complete the main stage.
Players should check the instructions presented inside the event hub and each participating game before beginning a quest. The company has also released an event trailer and supporting visuals offering a closer look at the anniversary celebration.
What Is Year Infinity?
Year Infinity is an additional stage that players can unlock after completing the primary Roblox 20 journey. Once unlocked, it provides access to 20 more games representing what Roblox describes as the best of 2026 and beyond.
The first part of the event focuses on the platform’s history, while Year Infinity shifts the attention towards its present and future. This creates a two-part structure covering Roblox’s evolution over the past 20 years and the experiences expected to shape its next phase.
The announcement does not name the 20 Year Infinity games or explain whether those experiences will become available simultaneously. Players will consequently need to monitor the event hub for the relevant titles and access requirements.
Limited UGC Rewards and Roblox Plus Benefits
Limited-release UGC rewards are among the main incentives available during The Hunt: Roblox 20. Players can obtain these items by completing quests across the participating experiences. Roblox has not shared the full reward catalogue or the number of items available to regular participants.
Roblox Plus subscribers receive additional benefits. Subscribers have early access to the event hub and can earn three exclusive virtual items during the event.
They also receive a Classic application theme that restores elements of Roblox’s earlier visual identity, including the old-school logo, colours and font. However, the nostalgic theme is not completely restricted to subscribers. Roblox said all players can access the throwback theme for the duration of the anniversary event.
Roblox Celebrates Its Creators
Roblox said creators are at the heart of its platform and credited their imagination, innovation and passion for building the service over the last two decades.
The Hunt: Roblox 20 is intended to recognise the experiences, community moments and creator achievements that contributed to that history. By combining established games with experiences representing 2026 and beyond, Roblox is using the anniversary event to look back at its development while highlighting its future.
Players interested in participating can visit the event hub through Roblox. The availability of individual quests, rewards and games will be displayed within the event.
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FAQs
What is The Hunt: Roblox 20?
It is a platform-wide anniversary event featuring popular experiences from different years of Roblox’s history.
How do players unlock Year Infinity?
Players must complete the primary Roblox 20 journey to unlock Year Infinity and access 20 additional games.
Are free rewards available?
Roblox said players can collect limited-release UGC rewards by completing quests. It has not published the complete rewards list.
What do Roblox Plus subscribers receive?
Subscribers receive early access to the event hub, three exclusive virtual items and a Classic application theme.
Is The Hunt: Roblox 20 available to all players?
Yes. All Roblox players can participate in the event and access the throwback Classic theme during the event. Roblox Plus subscribers receive additional benefits, including early access and three exclusive virtual items.