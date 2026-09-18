Roblox has launched a new platform-wide event called The Hunt: Roblox 20 as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations. The event takes players through popular Roblox experiences representing different years in the platform’s history while offering quests and limited-release user-generated content rewards.

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Key Highlights Roblox has launched The Hunt: Roblox 20 for its 20th anniversary.

Players can complete quests and collect limited-release UGC rewards.

Completing the main journey unlocks Year Infinity.

Year Infinity provides access to 20 additional games.

Roblox Plus members can earn three exclusive virtual items.

All players can use the Classic Roblox theme during the event.

Announced on September 18, 2026, The Hunt: Roblox 20 has been designed to celebrate the games, creators and community moments that have shaped Roblox over the past two decades. It covers experiences ranging from older titles such as Crossroads to newer successes such as Grow a Garden.

Roblox has not provided the complete participating-games list, individual quest requirements or the event’s closing date in its announcement.

What Is The Hunt: Roblox 20?

The Hunt: Roblox 20 is a platform-wide event that allows players to explore popular games from each year since Roblox was founded. Instead of focusing on one game, the event connects multiple Roblox experiences through a broader anniversary journey.

Players will need to visit the participating games and complete the assigned quests. Progressing through these experiences will allow participants to collect limited-release UGC rewards created for the event.

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The company said the selected games span Roblox’s history. The anniversary event therefore serves as both a playable timeline for longtime users and an introduction to notable experiences for newer players.