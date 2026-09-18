iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Now Available on Blinkit in 10 Indian Cities

Blinkit has started offering Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup through its quick-commerce platform in select Indian cities. Customers in supported locations can now order the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max through the Blinkit application.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Blinkit is offering the iPhone 18 Pro in all four colours.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also available through the platform.
Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 are included in the rollout.
The service is currently available across ten Indian cities.
Select card discounts and no-cost EMI options are available.
The iPhone 18 Pro is available on Blinkit in all four colour options. The platform is also offering the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 as part of its launch-day Apple product lineup.
According to the announcement shared with TelecomTalk, Blinkit has partnered with Apple to make the company’s latest devices available to customers across ten cities in India on launch day.
iPhone 18 Pro Availability on Blinkit
The latest Apple products are currently available through Blinkit in the following cities:
Delhi NCR
Mumbai
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Chennai
Pune
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Jaipur
Lucknow
Customers can enter their delivery location in the Blinkit application to check whether the selected Apple product is available in their area. Commenting on the rollout, Blinkit Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa confirmed that the iPhone 18 Pro is available through the platform in all four colours. He added that Blinkit is also offering the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 this year.
Card Discounts and No-Cost EMI Options
Blinkit is offering discounts on select credit cards for customers purchasing the newly launched Apple products. No-cost EMI payment options are also available.
The final price and applicable discount may depend on the selected product and payment method. Customers can check the available bank offers and EMI options on the product or checkout page within the Blinkit application. The announcement does not provide details regarding the participating banks or the maximum discount available under the launch offer.
More Apple Products Available on Blinkit
In addition to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, customers can order the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 through Blinkit in supported locations. The availability of the latest Apple products through Blinkit provides customers in the announced cities with another purchasing option on launch day. The rollout currently covers major markets, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.
Blinkit has not announced availability outside the ten cities included in the initial rollout. Customers can check the application for product availability at their delivery address.
If this article saved you time or helped you decide better, consider supporting our work.
FAQs
Is the iPhone 18 Pro available on Blinkit?
Yes. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available through Blinkit in supported locations across ten Indian cities.
In which cities is the iPhone 18 Pro available through Blinkit?
It is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow.
Is the iPhone 18 Pro available in every colour?
Blinkit said the iPhone 18 Pro is available in all four colour options.
Are any launch offers available?
Blinkit is offering discounts on select credit cards and no-cost EMI payment options.
Which other Apple products are available?
Blinkit is also offering the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 as part of the launch-day rollout.