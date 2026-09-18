iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Now Available on Blinkit in 10 Indian Cities

Blinkit has started offering Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup through its quick-commerce platform in select Indian cities. Customers in supported locations can now order the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max through the Blinkit application.

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Key Highlights Blinkit is offering the iPhone 18 Pro in all four colours.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also available through the platform.

Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 are included in the rollout.

The service is currently available across ten Indian cities.

Select card discounts and no-cost EMI options are available.

The iPhone 18 Pro is available on Blinkit in all four colour options. The platform is also offering the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 as part of its launch-day Apple product lineup.

According to the announcement shared with TelecomTalk, Blinkit has partnered with Apple to make the company’s latest devices available to customers across ten cities in India on launch day.

iPhone 18 Pro Availability on Blinkit

The latest Apple products are currently available through Blinkit in the following cities:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Pune

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

Customers can enter their delivery location in the Blinkit application to check whether the selected Apple product is available in their area. Commenting on the rollout, Blinkit Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa confirmed that the iPhone 18 Pro is available through the platform in all four colours. He added that Blinkit is also offering the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 this year.

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Card Discounts and No-Cost EMI Options