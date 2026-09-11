Apple Skips iPhone 18, Hikes iPhone 17 Price: Should You Buy?

Apple just dropped its next-generation iPhone flagship for 2026: the iPhone 18 models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple skipped the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18 SE, and the iPhone Air 2 in this September launch. Leaks suggest Apple might launch these phones next year. Currently, the iPhone 18 Pro models have a price hike of Rs 17,000, and the iPhone 17 models have also seen a price increase. But does it make sense to upgrade in 2026? Here is what we know.

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Key Highlights Apple skipped the iPhone 18 launch at the September Surprise event.

Leaks and rumours suggest Apple will launch the iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18 SE and the Air 2.

The Apple iPhone 18 is speculated to have a higher price tag, possibly more than Rs 1,00,000, given the current increased price of the Apple iPhone 17.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Models Get the Colours Right

Apple Skips iPhone 18 Launch for 2026 and Hiked Apple iPhone 17 – Is It Worth Upgrading in 2026?

Cupertino giant Apple launched the all-new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with the first-ever iPhone Duo foldable. It skipped the standard iPhone 18 launch, which may be set for next year.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max get a major upgrade with the new 2nm-based A20 Pro chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and a variable-aperture lens that can switch between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0. The front features an 18MP center-stage camera.