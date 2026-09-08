Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?
As Apple gears up to launch its next iPhone flagship, the iPhone 18 5G models, at the Surprise and Shine Apple Event scheduled for September 9, 2026, the Cupertino giant has announced a major price cut for the iPhone 17.
After a long wait, Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is near. For readers who aren’t aware, Apple’s 2026 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is scheduled for September 9, 2026. We will see the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Alongside these, Apple will introduce its first foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable, and the next-generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Ahead of Apple’s official launch, the current flagship, especially the standard iPhone 17, has received a major price cut. Sellers are clearing out existing iPhone stock to make room for rising demand for the iPhone 18.
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Key Highlights
Apple’s 2026 iPhone launch, Surprise and Shine, is scheduled for September 9, 2026. We will see the next iPhone 18, and ahead of the launch, the current flagship iPhone 17 5G gets a major price cut.
The Apple iPhone 17 packs the A19 chipset under the hood, while the iPhone 18 will feature the next-generation A20 chipset.
Rumours also hint that the Apple iPhone 18 might get a complete redesign, making it look more similar to the iPhone 18 Pro models.
The Apple iPhone 17 received a major upgrade over the iPhone 16 models, especially in display, camera, and processor, making it one of the best-selling smartphones in India.
Display
The current flagship, the iPhone 17 5G, was launched on September 19, 2026, and features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected with Ceramic Shield 2 and has an anti-reflective coating.
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 packs the latest Apple A19 chipset. This 3nm-based chipset offers solid performance compared to other flagship chipsets, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
The A19 chipset offers solid performance, achieving around 2,156,126 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports a total score of 3,692 points, with 9,454 points for multi-core performance and 37,553 points for GPU performance.
With the powerful A19 chipset, you also get faster 512GB NVMe storage.
Apple iPhone 18 will also get an upgraded modem and wireless chipset. We speculate it will have a new C2 modem that supports sub-6 GHz bands but not mmWave.
For wireless connectivity, we speculate that the iPhone 18 will feature the latest Apple N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be).
On the rear, the iPhone 17 got a major upgrade over the iPhone 16, with a dual-camera setup: a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 48MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. On the front, you get an 18MP selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture lens.
Battery
On the battery end, the Apple iPhone 17 gets a 3692mAh battery with 25W wireless charging, MagSafe/Qi2 charging support, and 4.5W reverse wired charging.
Colour
The iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender colour options.
Apple iPhone 18 – Expected Specifications and Features
The Apple iPhone 18 5G has some leaked specifications and features. On the design side, it will have a similar look to the iPhone 18 Pro model, with a rectangular camera module housing a dual-camera setup and a larger rectangular module at the bottom for attaching the MagSafe power bank accessory.
Also, Apple might add the LiDAR scanner to the iPhone 18 standard model.
Display
On the display front, leaks suggest that Apple might go with the same 6.30-inch LTPO 2X AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, and Dolby Vision support.
This time, Apple might increase the overall screen-to-body ratio to around 92%-94% by using a smaller Dynamic Island, making the iPhone 18 almost entirely display. The Face ID sensor will be added beneath the display and will scan the face through it.
Under the hood, the iPhone 18 5G will feature the latest A20 chipset, built on TSMC’s new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module process, compared to the N3p process used for the A19 and previous iPhone chipsets. The new A20 chipset will be based on the new 2nm process.
Reports claim the iPhone 18 5G will receive a slight RAM upgrade, though this has not been confirmed. Storage will go up to 512GB NVMe.
Camera
On the camera front, the iPhone 18 5G will get the same dual-camera setup, possibly with a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and on the front, you will be getting an upgraded 24MP selfie shooter.
Battery
On the battery front, the iPhone 18 is rumored to receive a battery upgrade and may exceed 4,000 mAh, though we don’t have any confirmed reports yet.
Apple iPhone 17 5G Gets Major Price Cut Ahead of the iPhone 18 Launch – Is it Worth Upgrading Now?
The Apple iPhone 18 will have a completely new design, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a new chipset. It will also get a major performance upgrade.
Apple iPhone 18 is also speculated to come in silver. If we look at the discount on the Apple iPhone 17, you can get it for as low as Rs 54,000 with SBI or ICICI credit cards, with an additional trade-in offer providing up to Rs 22,250 in savings.
The offer does not apply to all customers and depends on the trade-in amount and the credit card used.
Image Credits: iosuptodate, anothertech7
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FAQs
When will the Apple iPhone 18 launch?
Apple is scheduled to hold its Surprise and Shine event on September 9, 2026, where the new iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be unveiled.
Which iPhone 18 models are expected to launch?
Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside its first foldable iPhone Ultra.
How much is the iPhone 17 available for after the price cut?
The iPhone 17 can reportedly be purchased for as low as Rs 54,000 using eligible SBI or ICICI credit card offers.
Should you buy the iPhone 17 or wait for the iPhone 18?
If the iPhone 17 is available around Rs 54,000, it could be an attractive deal. However, buyers who want the latest 2nm A20 chip, redesigned display and camera upgrades should consider waiting for the iPhone 18.
Is the iPhone 17 still worth buying in 2026?
Yes, with its 120Hz LTPO OLED display, A19 chip, 48MP cameras and current discounts, the iPhone 17 could offer strong value for buyers who do not need the latest-generation upgrades.