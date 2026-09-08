Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?

After a long wait, Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is near. For readers who aren’t aware, Apple’s 2026 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is scheduled for September 9, 2026. We will see the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Alongside these, Apple will introduce its first foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable, and the next-generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Ahead of Apple’s official launch, the current flagship, especially the standard iPhone 17, has received a major price cut. Sellers are clearing out existing iPhone stock to make room for rising demand for the iPhone 18.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple’s 2026 iPhone launch, Surprise and Shine, is scheduled for September 9, 2026. We will see the next iPhone 18, and ahead of the launch, the current flagship iPhone 17 5G gets a major price cut.
  • The Apple iPhone 17 packs the A19 chipset under the hood, while the iPhone 18 will feature the next-generation A20 chipset.
  • Rumours also hint that the Apple iPhone 18 might get a complete redesign, making it look more similar to the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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This raises the question: should you wait for the iPhone 18 or upgrade and buy the iPhone 17 now? Here is all we know.

Also Read: Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

Apple iPhone 17 5G – Specifications and Features

The Apple iPhone 17 received a major upgrade over the iPhone 16 models, especially in display, camera, and processor, making it one of the best-selling smartphones in India.