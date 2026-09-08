Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?

After a long wait, Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is near. For readers who aren’t aware, Apple’s 2026 launch event, Surprise and Shine, is scheduled for September 9, 2026. We will see the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Alongside these, Apple will introduce its first foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable, and the next-generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Ahead of Apple’s official launch, the current flagship, especially the standard iPhone 17, has received a major price cut. Sellers are clearing out existing iPhone stock to make room for rising demand for the iPhone 18.

This raises the question: should you wait for the iPhone 18 or upgrade and buy the iPhone 17 now? Here is all we know.

Also Read: Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

The Apple iPhone 17 received a major upgrade over the iPhone 16 models, especially in display, camera, and processor, making it one of the best-selling smartphones in India.

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Display

The current flagship, the iPhone 17 5G, was launched on September 19, 2026, and features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected with Ceramic Shield 2 and has an anti-reflective coating.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 packs the latest Apple A19 chipset. This 3nm-based chipset offers solid performance compared to other flagship chipsets, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The A19 chipset offers solid performance, achieving around 2,156,126 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports a total score of 3,692 points, with 9,454 points for multi-core performance and 37,553 points for GPU performance.

With the powerful A19 chipset, you also get faster 512GB NVMe storage.

Apple iPhone 18 will also get an upgraded modem and wireless chipset. We speculate it will have a new C2 modem that supports sub-6 GHz bands but not mmWave.

For wireless connectivity, we speculate that the iPhone 18 will feature the latest Apple N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be).

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Upgrades Over iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

Camera

On the rear, the iPhone 17 got a major upgrade over the iPhone 16, with a dual-camera setup: a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 48MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. On the front, you get an 18MP selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Battery

On the battery end, the Apple iPhone 17 gets a 3692mAh battery with 25W wireless charging, MagSafe/Qi2 charging support, and 4.5W reverse wired charging.

Colour

The iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender colour options.

Also Read: iPhone Ultra: What to Expect from Apple’s First Foldable

Apple iPhone 18 – Expected Specifications and Features

The Apple iPhone 18 5G has some leaked specifications and features. On the design side, it will have a similar look to the iPhone 18 Pro model, with a rectangular camera module housing a dual-camera setup and a larger rectangular module at the bottom for attaching the MagSafe power bank accessory.

Also, Apple might add the LiDAR scanner to the iPhone 18 standard model.

Display

On the display front, leaks suggest that Apple might go with the same 6.30-inch LTPO 2X AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, and Dolby Vision support.

This time, Apple might increase the overall screen-to-body ratio to around 92%-94% by using a smaller Dynamic Island, making the iPhone 18 almost entirely display. The Face ID sensor will be added beneath the display and will scan the face through it.

Also Read: Tim Cook Thanks Apple Community, Elon Musk Comments

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 5G will feature the latest A20 chipset, built on TSMC’s new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module process, compared to the N3p process used for the A19 and previous iPhone chipsets. The new A20 chipset will be based on the new 2nm process.

Reports claim the iPhone 18 5G will receive a slight RAM upgrade, though this has not been confirmed. Storage will go up to 512GB NVMe.

Camera

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 5G will get the same dual-camera setup, possibly with a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and on the front, you will be getting an upgraded 24MP selfie shooter.

Battery

On the battery front, the iPhone 18 is rumored to receive a battery upgrade and may exceed 4,000 mAh, though we don’t have any confirmed reports yet.

Also Read: Apple Music Is Getting Smarter Lyrics, Better AutoMix and Hi-Res Audio on TV

Apple iPhone 17 5G Gets Major Price Cut Ahead of the iPhone 18 Launch – Is it Worth Upgrading Now?

The Apple iPhone 18 will have a completely new design, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a new chipset. It will also get a major performance upgrade.

Apple iPhone 18 is also speculated to come in silver. If we look at the discount on the Apple iPhone 17, you can get it for as low as Rs 54,000 with SBI or ICICI credit cards, with an additional trade-in offer providing up to Rs 22,250 in savings.

The offer does not apply to all customers and depends on the trade-in amount and the credit card used.

Image Credits: iosuptodate, anothertech7

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