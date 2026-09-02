iPhone Ultra: What to Expect from Apple’s First Foldable

Apple is soon slated to launch new products at the September launch event scheduled for September 9, 2026. It will definitely come with an expensive price tag. The device will feature two displays, an inner display and an outer display. Apple has not yet revealed anything about the product nor teased anything around it. Everything which is surfacing online is through leaksters and credible tipsters such as Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Here is what you can expect from the first foldable of Apple.

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iPhone Ultra: Chipset, Display, and Price Tag

When closed, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display (when closed) and a 7.8-inch inner display (when unfolded). It will likely come with a short and wide passport style design. The new iPhone, just like the iPhone 18 Pro models is expected to come with the C2 modem, and be powered by A20 Pro chip. It is likely to skip on the telephoto sensor, and feature a main wide angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The hinge should be very durable and very much invisible. Apple has worked a lot reportedly on ensuring that the apps optimisation and experience with the new foldable iPhone will be very smooth.

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Apple’s Surprise and Shine event is scheduled for September 9, 2026, and it will start in India at 10:30 PM IST. John Ternus, the new CEO of Apple is expected to deliver the keynote and announce the new products. Apart from the iPhones, we can expect to see other products such as Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, new generation of AirPods, and more. The regular and base iPhone model, which is expected to be iPhone 18, will likely be skipped for launch during this time. With the launch just a few days from here, we can expect more rumours surrounding the devices. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned with the new launches.