Honor Robot Phone: 5 Ways Its Gimbal Camera Beats Other Phones

HONOR has just introduced a major evolution in smartphone cameras with the public release of its new Honor Robot Phone, the first-ever gimbal phone to move beyond the concept stage. HONOR has made it available for purchase, but so far it is only available in the Philippines and China and is not shipped to other markets, including India. The HONOR Robot is gaining attention for its innovative 4-axis DOF (Degree of Freedom) gimbal camera and 200MP main sensor, developed in collaboration with ARRI, a German company specializing in cinema cameras. The two companies also built a new Honor Image H1 sensor that meets ARRI standards and uses ARRI technology for recording, making it one of the best cinematic camera phones expected in 2026. Honor has now settled on a strong camera and added flagship features like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering flagship performance out of the box. Here is a list of 5 things that Honor’s moving camera can do that normal phones cannot. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights

  • Honor Robot Phone 5G just launched a new Gimbal phone with a 4-DOF 200MP Camera
  • Honor Robot Phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
  • Honor Robot Phone has been launched in selected markets, including China and the Philippines.

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HONOR Robot Phone Launches With Gimbal Camera: 5 Things Other Phones Can’t Do