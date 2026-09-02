Honor Robot Phone: 5 Ways Its Gimbal Camera Beats Other Phones

HONOR has just introduced a major evolution in smartphone cameras with the public release of its new Honor Robot Phone, the first-ever gimbal phone to move beyond the concept stage. HONOR has made it available for purchase, but so far it is only available in the Philippines and China and is not shipped to other markets, including India. The HONOR Robot is gaining attention for its innovative 4-axis DOF (Degree of Freedom) gimbal camera and 200MP main sensor, developed in collaboration with ARRI, a German company specializing in cinema cameras. The two companies also built a new Honor Image H1 sensor that meets ARRI standards and uses ARRI technology for recording, making it one of the best cinematic camera phones expected in 2026. Honor has now settled on a strong camera and added flagship features like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering flagship performance out of the box. Here is a list of 5 things that Honor’s moving camera can do that normal phones cannot. Let’s take a look.

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HONOR launched a new flagship phone and introduced innovation with a smaller 4-DOF (degrees of freedom) gimbal camera setup.

This means the gimbal can move freely in four directions. The Robot Phone was launched on August 12, 2026.

Now, let’s see what the Honor phone can do that other smartphones, even flagship models, can’t.

1. Self-Tracking Feature

While smartphone makers often depend on software optimization, Honor has changed the game with both software and hardware optimization.

The Honor Robot phone uses a software feature called “AI Object Tracking” to control the gimbal, which can rotate 360 degrees to track an object without keeping it within the frame or moving the phone.

Flagships like the Apple iPhone 17 use iOS software optimizations to track and focus on moving subjects, but they can only do so if the subject stays within the frame.

The Honor Robot phone’s gimbal camera can move freely with the object without moving the phone.

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2. Enhance Stabilization for Both Front and Rear Cameras With AI

Honor Robot Phone offers much-enhanced stabilization through its hardware. It takes advantage of its gimbal camera and promises 3-axis stabilization, which is usually found only in professional physical cameras. Putting this into a smartphone is an engineering marvel.

Honor also uses AI stabilization features to keep recordings smooth and stable during complex shots with noise and disturbance.

Other phones rely on OIS sensors inside the camera module. Most use Sony’s IMX or Samsung’s sensors, which include Optical Image Stabilization.

The phone detects hand movements with a gyroscope, and the lens is surrounded by a circular ring.

When you move your phone, the image sensor, or, in some cases, the camera lens (as in some iPhone models), moves in the opposite direction to compensate and keep the image stable.

Moving the sensor or lens in the opposite direction improves image quality, especially in night shots, where the lens must remain stable to capture more light. Stabilization here is achieved with phone components and software.

At the same time, Honor gains an edge by upgrading its gimbal camera setup, which can move in all directions to capture better shots. Honor is already using its RA software app to enhance imagery.

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3. AI Spinshot Feature

If you want to get Spinshot, the Honor Robot Phone has software customizations and hardware to capture slow-spinning shots like you see in movies. So far, this is not possible on any other phone without manual interaction using physical equipment.

4. Cinematic Footage with ARRI Footage Inside the Smartphone

Honor partnered with ARRI, a specialist in camera development, to develop a new H1 Image sensor that powers the Robot Phone.

This sensor enables the smartphone to record footage using ARRI’s 10-bit Log-C3 video encoding, delivering cinematic results directly from the phone. So far, no other smartphone supports this feature.

The Honor Robot Phone also supports LUT colour grading. While other smartphones use standard recording codecs like 10-bit HDR or HDR10+, the iPhone 17 models support Dolby Vision HDR video in ProRes, ProRes RAW, and Apple Log2 formats.

5. Gimbal Adds Emotional Body Language and Doubles as a 200MP Selfie Camera

Honor’s new Gimbal setup on the Robot Phone can interact with its owner by understanding body language. The gimbal can nod to agree with a statement, and if it disagrees, the camera sensor will perform a backflip.

No other smartphones come with a 200MP selfie shooter yet, though you can only use the 200MP camera if you activate it manually, which also lets you move the front camera.

HONOR Robot Phone 5G – Specifications, Features and Price

HONOR Robot Phone 5G gets a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED flat screen on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6,800-nit peak brightness, and an anti-reflective coating.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Honor Robot Phone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, Qualcomm’s current flagship competing with Apple’s A19 Pro and Samsung’s Exynos 2600.

The chipset offers solid performance, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 achieving high scores on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 shows 3639 points for single-core and 11,047 points for multi-core performance.

The Honor Robot Phone 5G offers two RAM variants: 16GB LPDDR4X and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera

On the camera side, the Robot Phone 5G has a top-end flagship setup. The rear features a 4-DOF titanium-built gimbal camera with a 200MP main sensor and an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 200MP 62mm telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture lens, and an ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie shooter in the center with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Battery

On the battery front, the HONOR Robot Phone gets a larger 7,060mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Colour Options

The HONOR Robot Phone comes in two colour options: Silver and Grey.

Software

On the software side, the HONOR Robot Phone 5G runs on MagicOS 10, based on Android 16, out of the box.

Price

Honor Robot Phone starts at RMB 9,999 (Republic of China) with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, roughly Rs 1,20,000. The top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at RMB 12,999.

Image Credits: Hayaponlog, AhMad 𝕏 Ansari, MISUZU_zip

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