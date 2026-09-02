Poco X8 5G VS Poco X8 Power 5G: Key Differences Explained

Xiaomi’s Poco just launched the all-new Poco X8 series phones, the X8 5G and the X8 Power 5G, globally ahead of the India launch scheduled for September 4, 2026. The Poco X8 5G features a completely new design with a dual-colour finish on the back and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6S Gen 4. The X8 Power 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and a 10,000mAh battery, compared to the X8’s 9,000mAh battery. Here is a detailed comparison of the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power to help you understand their differences.

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Key Highlights

  • Xiaomi’s subsidiary smartphone brand, Poc, just launched its new X series for 202: the X8 and the X8 Power.
  • Poco India will launch the new X8 Power and X8 phone in India on September 4, 2026. Before the India launch, the phone was launched globally, revealing key specifications.
  • Here is a detailed comparison of the key differences between the latest Poco X8 5G and the Poco X8 Power 5G smartphone.

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Poco X8 5G VS Poco X8 Power 5G – Ultimate Comparison

pocox85g vs pocox8power5g key differences explained

Both the Poco X8 and the Poco X8 Power feature a premium back design. After teasing the Poco X8 and X8 Power smartphones, Xiaomi’s Poco has finally launched its next X-series phones for 2026 globally, ahead of their India launch scheduled for September 4, 2026.

Let’s now take a look at the differences in specifications between the two phones.

Design

Both the Poco X8 and the Poco X8 Power feature plastic bodies and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, just like the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 FE models.