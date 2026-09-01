Reliance Jio 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans for Heavy Data Users in September 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, had per-capita data consumption of 43.7GB per month as of 1Q FY27 and offers a range of plans for its very-high-usage customers. With more than 285 million 5G subscribers out of a total subscriber base of over 533 million, the company offers Unlimited 5G plans to eligible users with compatible devices, using made-in-India 5G technology, while the rest enjoy high-speed 4G services.

If you are someone who can afford higher-value plans and are looking for plans with higher daily data allowances, below are the available options from the operator, which is expected to go public soon:

Plan Type: 5G + AI + Movies + Hollywood, True5G Unlimited Plan, 3GB per Day Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB/day data (84GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 100 SMS/Day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage), JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must continuously remain active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.04

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 5G + AI + Movies + Hollywood

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3 GB/day data (252GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 100 SMS/Day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud (Free 50GB storage), JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must continuously remain active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.27

3. Jio Rs 1799 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Netflix Included, True5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3 GB/day data (252GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioAICloud (Free 50GB storage), JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must continuously remain active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 21.42

Jio Leadership Comment

“The digital services growth is 20 percent year-on-year, which outpaces the connectivity growth, which has been the trend over the last several quarters. It is of a smaller base. But nonetheless, it is growing and growing well. And we have been able to monetize services across content, cloud, IoT and managed services and a few others which are smaller in scale. So that piece is doing quite well.

We are the world’s largest standalone 5G operator outside of China with 285 million subscribers on our network. This is as of 30th June 2026. Per capita data engagement increased to 43.7 GB per user per month, which again is amongst the highest globally or for any operator. Another interesting stats is that 5G data traffic is now one-and-a-half times of the 4G data traffic on our network. So, it is growing much more rapidly, and we are also encouraging pushing a lot of data usage to that,” said Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, during RIL’s Q1 FY2026–27 earnings call on July 17, 2026.

“On the mobility side, strategy continues to remain the same, add consumers, extend market leadership and where we have some inherent advantages or advantages that we have worked on, unique advantages through our superior 5G experience, which network is now pretty ubiquitous and it is helping us gain both 5G market share but also incremental customer market share.

We are able to do unique use cases, and we have again spoken about this in the past, so I will not dwell on this, but because of the SA architecture, we have been able to offer customers differentiated value propositions, and these are things like URSP as well, which gives much better quality of service, of course, with the device supporting.

The other bit for us on the mobility side, and which is both a cause and an effect, is using our network and our customer base as a gateway for digital services.

We are able to offer and really become the entry point for a whole bunch of digital services like the OTT video, compute, or really AI use cases now increasingly, we spoke about the Gemini partnership last quarter, music, cloud gaming. So, all of these are helping us or helping these to access customers and in a process, helping us monetize our customers better, but also these are becoming modes for us to get customers onto the network and retain them.

And then another area of focus for us has been to transition more and more customers who are on the 2G networks onto 4G, 5G. We continue to do that by enabling more digital offerings for those customers through the JioBharat devices, but also affordable plans with partner OEMs.

So that continues to be a focus area for us, so amplifying circularity of scale and digital services bouquet. It is a nice circle from our point of view because each is contributing to the other,” Thakur added.

Conclusion

Reliance Jio’s 3 GB-per-day plans are aimed at users who consume large amounts of mobile data and want a combination of high-speed connectivity, unlimited 5G access, and additional digital entertainment and AI benefits. Among the three options, the Rs 1,199 plan offers the lowest effective daily cost at Rs 14.27, making it a strong choice for users seeking a longer validity period without paying for bundled Netflix benefits. The Rs 449 plan, meanwhile, is suitable for users who prefer a lower upfront cost and a 28-day validity, while the Rs 1,799 plan stands out for those who specifically want Netflix Basic along with Jio’s other bundled benefits. Users with compatible 5G devices and access to Jio’s 5G network can opt for the Rs 349 plan, which offers unlimited 5G data.

Also in the Jio 2026 Series:

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Jio ISD Packs Reliance Jio ISD Packs to Stay in Touch with Friends and Family Abroad: May 2026 Edition

Jio Data Packs: Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition

Jio 84-Day Validity Plans: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition

Jio Value Plans: Reliance Jio Value Plans Offering Affordable Options for Prepaid Services in August 2026

Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans: Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plans in August 2026: Check All Recharge Options and Benefits