Reliance Jio 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans for Heavy Data Users in September 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, had per-capita data consumption of 43.7GB per month as of 1Q FY27 and offers a range of plans for its very-high-usage customers. With more than 285 million 5G subscribers out of a total subscriber base of over 533 million, the company offers Unlimited 5G plans to eligible users with compatible devices, using made-in-India 5G technology, while the rest enjoy high-speed 4G services.

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If you are someone who can afford higher-value plans and are looking for plans with higher daily data allowances, below are the available options from the operator, which is expected to go public soon:

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Reliance Jio 3GB Per Day Plans: What You Get

1. Jio Rs 449 Plan

Plan Type: 5G + AI + Movies + Hollywood, True5G Unlimited Plan, 3GB per Day Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 3GB/day data (84GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 100 SMS/Day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage), JioHotstar: Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must continuously remain active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.04

2. Jio Rs 1199 Plan