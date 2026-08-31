C-DOT Unveils 14 Indigenous Quantum Products to Strengthen India’s Communication Networks

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the telecom research and development arm of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications, unveiled 14 indigenous quantum products in New Delhi as part of its 43rd Foundation Day celebrations.

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The portfolio spans Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), quantum-safe encryption and specialised components for quantum communication systems. The solutions are aimed at enterprise, telecom, wireless, optical, strategic and defence applications, addressing cybersecurity challenges posed by the emergence of quantum computing, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications on August 31, 2026.

The products unveiled include:

1. Q-AKSHAY CD: A compact, fibre-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system based on Coherent One Way (COW) and Differential Phase Shift (DPS) protocols in a compact 1U size. It enables secure quantum key generation and distribution over fibre networks.

2. Q-AKSHAY MD: A fibre-based QKD system based on the Measurement Device Independent (MDI) protocol, offering enhanced security against vulnerabilities associated with measurement devices. It represents C-DOT’s next-generation approach to secure quantum key distribution.

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3. C-SPD: A Single-Photon Detector, a critical sub-module used in quantum communication systems.

4. C-RD: A wideband RF driver designed to drive intensity and phase modulators used in quantum communication systems. It serves as a critical sub-module for enabling high-performance quantum communication applications.

5. Q-SETU: A quantum-safe encryptor designed to secure Layer 3 communications with a throughput of up to 80 Mbps. It incorporates National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms to protect data against emerging quantum-era threats.