C-DOT Unveils 14 Indigenous Quantum Products to Strengthen India’s Communication Networks

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the telecom research and development arm of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications, unveiled 14 indigenous quantum products in New Delhi as part of its 43rd Foundation Day celebrations.
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The portfolio spans Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), quantum-safe encryption and specialised components for quantum communication systems. The solutions are aimed at enterprise, telecom, wireless, optical, strategic and defence applications, addressing cybersecurity challenges posed by the emergence of quantum computing, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications on August 31, 2026.
1. Q-AKSHAY CD: A compact, fibre-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system based on Coherent One Way (COW) and Differential Phase Shift (DPS) protocols in a compact 1U size. It enables secure quantum key generation and distribution over fibre networks.
2. Q-AKSHAY MD: A fibre-based QKD system based on the Measurement Device Independent (MDI) protocol, offering enhanced security against vulnerabilities associated with measurement devices. It represents C-DOT’s next-generation approach to secure quantum key distribution.
3. C-SPD: A Single-Photon Detector, a critical sub-module used in quantum communication systems.
4. C-RD: A wideband RF driver designed to drive intensity and phase modulators used in quantum communication systems. It serves as a critical sub-module for enabling high-performance quantum communication applications.
5. Q-SETU: A quantum-safe encryptor designed to secure Layer 3 communications with a throughput of up to 80 Mbps. It incorporates National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms to protect data against emerging quantum-era threats.
6. Q-MAHASETU: A next-generation, commercial-grade quantum-safe encryptor supporting Layer 2/3 networks with throughput of up to 40 Gbps. It uses NIST PQC algorithms to provide high-speed, quantum-resistant protection for enterprise and critical communication networks.
7. Q-VIKRAM: A defence-grade quantum-safe encryptor providing up to 1 Gbps throughput for Layer 2/3 networks. It incorporates NIST PQC algorithms to provide enhanced protection for sensitive and strategic communications.
8. Q-AMOGH: A high-speed quantum-safe optical encryptor providing up to 200 Gbps throughput at Layer 1. Based on NIST PQC algorithms, it is designed to secure high-capacity optical communication links against emerging quantum threats.
9. Q-DARSHAN: A quantum-safe video IP phone incorporating NIST PQC algorithms to protect voice and video communications. It brings quantum-safe security directly into IP-based communication systems.
10. Q-VACHAN: A quantum-safe in-line node for IP phones using NIST PQC algorithms. It can upgrade existing IP phones with quantum security.
11. Q-RAQSHAK: A quantum-safe enterprise network solution designed to protect enterprise communications and network infrastructure. It incorporates NIST PQC algorithms to provide protection against current and future cryptographic threats.
12. Q-VAAYU: A quantum-safe wireless point-to-point network solution designed to secure wireless communication links. It uses NIST PQC algorithms to provide quantum-resistant security for wireless connectivity.
13. Q-VAJRA1000: A quantum-safe access node designed to upgrade existing communication networks with quantum security. It can support technologies such as GPON and wireless radios, enabling quantum-safe protection to be integrated into existing network infrastructure.
14. Q-PARAKRAM: A defence-grade quantum-safe encryptor providing up to 1 Gbps throughput for Layer 2/3 networks. It incorporates NIST PQC algorithms and other proprietary algorithms and is designed to provide robust quantum-resistant security for strategic and defence communications.
“The Quantum Product Series combines QKD technologies and PQC-based solutions to enable secure quantum key generation and distribution and are designed to protect communications against threats posed by future quantum computers. The quantum portfolio from C-DOT also spans specialised quantum communication components that can go in building quantum-safe security solutions for existing and next-generation networks by the eco system working in this area,” the Ministry said.
“The products reflect the Centre’s focus on translating indigenous research and innovation into deployable solutions for securing India’s communication infrastructure in the emerging quantum era. These products have been developed to address emerging cybersecurity challenges associated with the advent of quantum computing and to strengthen the security and resilience of India’s communication networks.”
A Quantum Product Series booklet, bringing together C-DOT’s indigenous quantum solutions, was also launched during the event. The publication details the organisation’s work in QKD and PQC and its efforts to develop secure, resilient and future-ready communication technologies.
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