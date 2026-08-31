BSNL Voice-Centric Plans for Prepaid Customers in August 2026

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of prepaid plans for customers looking to experience its Made-in-India 4G VoLTE technology and services. If you have recently switched to BSNL, or are planning to port to the operator amid tariff changes announced by leading private telecom operators, you may be wondering whether BSNL offers voice-only or voice-centric plans.

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This article is aimed at users with basic connectivity needs who primarily require voice calling. As of this writing, BSNL, which serves more than 93 million mobile subscribers (93,177,868), offers the following recharge options for voice-centric usage.

BSNL Voice-Centric Prepaid Plans

1. BSNL STV Rs 99

Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice-Centric Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) in Home LSA and National roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi, along with unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 kbps after 50MB total data)

Validity: 14 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.07

Note: The plan includes 50 MB of high-speed data, after which data access continues at speeds of up to 40 Kbps. While the reduced speed is limited, it can still be useful for basic activities such as instant messaging, financial services, and app activations. As a result, the plan can be considered a voice-centric option with a limited data benefit.

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2. BSNL STV Rs 439

Pack Type: STV, Voice-Only Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) on any network in the Home LSA and national roaming, including the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi, along with 300 SMS.

Validity: 80 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.49