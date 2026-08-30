Vodafone Idea at 8: A Timeline of Integration, Innovation and Network Growth

Vodafone Idea completes eight years on August 31, 2026, marking an important milestone in the journey that brought Vodafone India and Idea Cellular together as a single telecom operator.

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Key Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea completes eight years since the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on August 31, 2026.
  • The combined company began its journey in 2018 with nearly 408 million customers.
  • Vodafone Idea introduced the unified Vi consumer brand on September 7, 2020.
  • Vi raised approximately Rs 18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer in April 2024.
  • The operator signed network equipment agreements worth approximately Rs 30,000 crore with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung in September 2024.
  • Vi commercially launched 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025.
  • By March 2026, Vi 5G was available in 83 cities across all 17 priority circles.
  • Vi recorded its first quarter of positive net subscriber additions since the merger during Q1 FY27.
  • The company plans to invest approximately Rs 45,000 crore in its network over three years.
  • Vi plans to extend 5G to more than 200 additional cities over the next two quarters.

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Over the past eight years, the company has integrated two nationwide networks, introduced the unified Vi brand, launched customer-focused services, raised fresh capital, and resumed significant investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure.

The anniversary also comes after Vi recorded its first quarter of positive net subscriber additions since the merger.

Here is a timeline of the milestones that have shaped Vodafone Idea’s journey.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea See Continued M2M Subscriber Growth in July 2026: TRAI