Vodafone Idea at 8: A Timeline of Integration, Innovation and Network Growth

Vodafone Idea completes eight years on August 31, 2026, marking an important milestone in the journey that brought Vodafone India and Idea Cellular together as a single telecom operator.

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Over the past eight years, the company has integrated two nationwide networks, introduced the unified Vi brand, launched customer-focused services, raised fresh capital, and resumed significant investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure.

The anniversary also comes after Vi recorded its first quarter of positive net subscriber additions since the merger.

Here is a timeline of the milestones that have shaped Vodafone Idea’s journey.

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March 2017: Vodafone and Idea Announce a Landmark Merger

Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group announced the proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on March 20, 2017.

The transaction was designed to combine the spectrum, network infrastructure, distribution reach, and customer bases of the two operators. It was expected to create a telecom company with the scale required to meet India’s growing demand for mobile voice and data services.

The proposed merger subsequently received the required regulatory and legal approvals.

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August 2018: Vodafone Idea Begins Its Journey

The merger was completed on August 31, 2018, creating Vodafone Idea Limited.

The combined operator began with nearly 408 million customers and a revenue market share of approximately 32.2% in Q1 FY19. Vodafone Group initially held 45.2% of the company, while the Aditya Birla Group held 26%.

Vodafone Idea also began operations with an extensive spectrum portfolio, nationwide mobile infrastructure and a large retail and distribution presence.

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2019: Integration of Two National Networks

Following the merger, Vodafone Idea began integrating the two companies’ networks and operations.

The exercise covered radio networks, spectrum, transmission infrastructure, technology platforms and customer operations. The company also consolidated overlapping sites and deployed its combined spectrum resources across the network.

Vodafone and Idea continued as separate customer-facing brands during this integration period.

September 2020: The Vi Brand Is Born

Vodafone Idea introduced the unified Vi brand on September 7, 2020.

The name brought Vodafone and Idea together under a single consumer identity. The company unified its website, mobile application, stores, and customer-facing services under the Vi brand.

Existing Vodafone and Idea customers were moved to the common identity without needing to change their mobile numbers or SIM cards. Vodafone and Idea stores were also converted into Vi stores.

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2021–2023: Building Resilience and Customer Innovation

During this period, Vi introduced customer-focused prepaid benefits as part of its Hero Unlimited proposition.

These included Binge All Night, which offered unlimited night data; Weekend Data Rollover, which allowed customers to use unutilized weekday data over the weekend; and Data Delights, which provided additional backup data. These benefits subsequently became part of Vi’s SuperHero proposition.

The Union Cabinet also approved a reform and support package for the telecom sector in September 2021. The measures included a moratorium on certain payments and an option to convert interest accrued on deferred dues into government equity.

In February 2023, the conversion of interest dues into equity gave the Government of India a 33.44% stake in Vodafone Idea, making it the company’s largest shareholder. Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group continued to retain operational control.

April 2024: Vi Raises Rs 18,000 Crore

Vodafone Idea completed a follow-on public offer of approximately Rs 18,000 crore in April 2024.

The fundraising supported the company’s plans to expand 4G coverage, add network capacity and begin its 5G rollout. Vi subsequently increased its capital expenditure and started adding network sites and spectrum capacity across its priority telecom circles.

The fundraising marked the beginning of a new investment cycle for the operator.

Also Read: Vi’s Overlooked Growth Lever: Converting 2G Users to 4G/5G

September 2024: Major Network Equipment Orders

In September 2024, Vodafone Idea concluded network equipment agreements worth approximately Rs 30,000 crore with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung.

The three-year agreements covered the supply of equipment for Vi’s 4G expansion and 5G deployment. The program was intended to expand 4G population coverage, increase network capacity and support the launch of 5G in key markets.

March 2025: Vi Launches 5G

Vi commercially launched its 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025.

The operator subsequently expanded the service to additional cities and telecom circles. Its rollout focused on areas with growing data demand and higher adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones.

Vi continued investing in 4G alongside the 5G rollout, adding new sites and capacity across multiple spectrum bands.

April 2025: Vi’s Financial Foundation Is Strengthened

On April 8, 2025, Vodafone Idea allotted equity shares worth Rs 36,950 crore to the Government of India following the conversion of outstanding spectrum auction dues.

The transaction increased the government’s shareholding in Vodafone Idea from 22.6% to 48.99%. The government remained the largest shareholder, while Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group retained operational control.

The conversion reduced a portion of Vi’s outstanding spectrum-related liabilities.

Also Read: Vi’s Overlooked Growth Lever: Converting 2G Users to 4G/5G

FY26: 5G Reaches All 17 Priority Circles

By March 2026, Vi had expanded its 5G services to 83 cities across all 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum.

The company’s 4G population coverage increased to approximately 86.3%. During FY26, Vi added more than 17,300 broadband towers and brought an additional 48.2 million people under its 4G coverage.

Vi ended FY26 with 128.9 million 4G and 5G subscribers, compared with 126.4 million a year earlier. Customer ARPU increased to Rs 190 in Q4 FY26, while monthly subscriber additions turned positive from February 2026.

Q1 FY27: Vi Returns to Quarterly Subscriber Growth

During the quarter ended June 2026, Vi’s total customer base increased from 192.8 million to 193.1 million.

This marked the company’s first quarter of positive net subscriber additions since the Vodafone–Idea merger. Its 4G and 5G subscriber base also recorded year-on-year growth.

Revenue increased by approximately 6% year-on-year to Rs 11,689 crore, while customer ARPU rose 10.2% to Rs 195. Vodafone Idea’s consolidated loss narrowed to approximately Rs 3,754 crore from Rs 6,608 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

August 2026: Vi Outlines a New Three-Year Growth Plan

Ahead of its eighth anniversary, Vodafone Idea outlined the next phase of its network and business expansion.

Vi plans to invest approximately Rs 45,000 crore in its network over three years. The company aims to deploy around 3,500 4G sites every month and complete its planned 4G rollout across 17 priority circles within approximately 18 months.

Vi also plans to expand 5G to more than 200 additional cities over the next two quarters. Over the next three years, the company targets double-digit revenue growth and aims to triple its cash EBITDA.

As Vodafone Idea enters its ninth year, its focus remains on expanding coverage and capacity, strengthening customer experience, growing its 4G and 5G subscriber base, and executing its planned network investment program.

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