Ather Launches Konarc S, Konarc Z EV to Take On Ola S1Z

Ather India just launched its new Konarc S and Konarc Z series scooters, days after Ola launched its new Ola S1Z EV scooters. Both new EV scooters have upgrades in features and specifications. Ola’s S1X is built with India’s indigenous Bharat Cell technology, promising an extended range of up to 179 km and 301 km. Ather’s Konarc S and Konarc Z series scooters are developed under their new EL architecture with the Bedrock battery pack, promising long battery life. Ather also offers a 10-year warranty on the battery pack. Here, we provide a detailed comparison of the two EV scooters to help you decide which to choose.
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Key Highlights
Ather has just launched the Konarc S and Konarc Z EV scooter series in India to compete with the recently launched Ola S1Z.
Ather’s Konarc S series starts at Rs 99,999, while the OLA S1Z’s base model starts at Rs 79,999 in India.
Delivery of Ather’s Konarc S base model is expected to start in Q1 2026. Deliveries for the S125 and S161 models will begin in September 2026. Ola S1Z’s base model delivery will start in December 2026, and the top-end model delivery will begin in March 2027.
Ather Konarc S and Konarc Z Launched Officially In India – What Are the Specs and Features We Get?
Ather launches a completely new lineup of scooters under the Konarc S and Konarc Z series, built on Ather’s newly developed EL platform. This makes these scooters the first ever built on the new EL platform.
Ather’s new EL architecture is designed to lower costs with simpler servicing and easier charging. It focuses on daily riding rather than performance, unlike Ather’s flagship 450 scooters, which are more performance-focused.
The new EL platform is developed using 26 lakh kilometers of field data along with a new chassis and electronics architecture. Ather is confident in it.
Design
On the design side, there is a full-metal unibody with a long-strip LED on the front and an illuminated logo that lights up when you turn on the scooter. Ather has also added sturdy, premium button controls on the handles to control the display and daily functions. Mechanics and Battery Details
Ather has focused more on keeping the Konarc S and Konarc Z series EV scooters family-friendly, prioritizing ride comfort and stability.
At the rear, the pillion features a padded grab handle and an adjustable backrest.
Konarc has 90mm front and 100mm rear suspension travel with a 1352mm wheelbase, one of the longest among Ather EV scooters. The Konarc series also features a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel.
The base Konarc S series, called the Konarc S100, has a 100 km range and drum brakes at both ends to cut costs.
The higher-range models, the Konarc S125 and Konarc S161, with 125 km and 161 km ranges, have a 220 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake.
The front disc brakes on the Konarc scooters use a combined braking system called the “AeBS Advanced Electronic Braking System,” which improves stopping by up to 20%, although it’s not an ABS system, like the one we get on other scooters.
The Konarc EV offers around 31 liters of boot storage beneath the seat, 18W USB Type-C support, and an under-seat lamp.
The base Konarc S100 has a smaller 4.2-inch Deep View display, while the higher variant has a 7-inch Deep View display.
The Konarc Z series, available in two variants with 120 km and 160 km ranges, will feature a TFT touchscreen on the handlebars with AutoPop.
Without using your hands, you can open the boot seat by tapping your legs beneath the pillion handles. You must have the Magic Key with you; it is also included with the Konarc Z series.
Both Konarc scooters come with Park Assist reverse, which uses the motor to help maneuver the scooter backward, and AutoHold, which keeps the scooter stationary when stopped.
The Konarc Z series also gets Google Maps integration on the dashboard, with cricket scores available for customers to view when the scooter is stationary. You can also use the Konarc Connect features to check theft and tow alerts and view ride statistics.
The Konarc Z series will feature built-in charging, offering both fixed and portable options for charging your EV scooter.
The Konarc S models, on paper, promise a top speed of 70 km/h, while the Konarc Z models reach 80 km/h.
The Konarc S and Konarc Z series come with the new Bedrock Battery and offer up to a 10-year warranty. The base Konarc S100 model has a 2.1 kWh battery.
The Konarc S125 has a 2.7 kWh battery, and the Konarc S161 has a 3.5 kWh battery. Details for the Konarc Z125 and Konarc Z161 have not yet been revealed.
Ather Konarc S and Konarc Z EV Scooter – India Price
Ather’s Konarc series EV scooters start at Rs 99,999, while the Konarc Z series price and details have not been revealed.
The Konarc S base variant with a 100 km range is priced at Rs 99,999, the 125 km range variant at Rs 1,21,999, and the 161 km range model at Rs 1,44,999. The top-end model with a 200 km range has not yet been revealed.
How Do the Konarc S and Konarc Z Scooters Take on the Latest Ola S1z EV Scooter?
Alongside Ather’s Konark EV scooters, Ola launched its new S series EV scooters in India, including the OLA S1Z, which shares the same design as the other OLA S series models, such as the S1 Pro and S1X.
The Ola S1Z comes in two variants: a 3.1kWh battery pack and a 5.1kWh battery pack, with the top-end model promising a large range. Both scooters have a top speed of 70 km/h.
The base Ola S1Z promises a range of 179 km, while the top-end model with a 5.1 kWh battery promises a range of 301km.
According to Ola India, the S1Z scooters use the new in-house Bharat cell LFP battery, which has significantly lowered pricing compared to Ather’s Konarc S and Konarc Z series.
The Ola S1Z scooter runs on the latest MoveOS 5. It includes premium features like cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS navigation, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
The OLA S1Z EV is available in four colour variants: Matcha Green, Sky Splash Blue, White, and Black. The base variants of the OLA S1Z with a 3.1 kWh battery pack start at Rs 79,999, while the top-end model is priced at Rs 99,999.
Image Credits: BikeJunction, 91wheels
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FAQs
What is the Ather Konarc series?
The Ather Konarc is a new range of electric scooters built on Ather’s EL architecture, focused on daily commuting, comfort, easier servicing, and lower costs.
What are the Ather Konarc S variants?
The Konarc S lineup includes the Konarc S100, S125, and S161 with claimed ranges of 100 km, 125 km, and 161 km, respectively.
What is the battery capacity of the Ather Konarc S?
The Konarc S100 has a 2.1kWh battery, the S125 a 2.7kWh battery, and the S161 a 3.5kWh battery.
Which has a longer claimed range, Ather Konarc or Ola S1Z?
The Ola S1Z offers a claimed range of up to 301 km with its 5.1kWh battery, compared with the announced 161 km range of the Ather Konarc S.
Which EV scooter should you choose, Ather Konarc or Ola S1Z??
The Ola S1Z may appeal to buyers prioritising a lower price and longer range, while the Ather Konarc S offers features like a metal unibody, Bedrock battery, and up to a 10-year battery warranty.