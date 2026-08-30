Ather Launches Konarc S, Konarc Z EV to Take On Ola S1Z

Ather India just launched its new Konarc S and Konarc Z series scooters, days after Ola launched its new Ola S1Z EV scooters. Both new EV scooters have upgrades in features and specifications. Ola’s S1X is built with India’s indigenous Bharat Cell technology, promising an extended range of up to 179 km and 301 km. Ather’s Konarc S and Konarc Z series scooters are developed under their new EL architecture with the Bedrock battery pack, promising long battery life. Ather also offers a 10-year warranty on the battery pack. Here, we provide a detailed comparison of the two EV scooters to help you decide which to choose.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Ather has just launched the Konarc S and Konarc Z EV scooter series in India to compete with the recently launched Ola S1Z.
  • Ather’s Konarc S series starts at Rs 99,999, while the OLA S1Z’s base model starts at Rs 79,999 in India.
  • Delivery of Ather’s Konarc S base model is expected to start in Q1 2026. Deliveries for the S125 and S161 models will begin in September 2026. Ola S1Z’s base model delivery will start in December 2026, and the top-end model delivery will begin in March 2027.

Related Coverage
reliance jio market share reduces yoy in Reliance Jio Market Share Reduces YoY in July 2026: TRAI Data Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Record M2M Subscriber Growth in July 2026: TRAI Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea See Continued M2M Subscriber Growth in July 2026: TRAI redmi note 17 (5) Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Value Moves to Battery

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched to Rival Mahindra XEV 9S

Ather Konarc S and Konarc Z Launched Officially In India – What Are the Specs and Features We Get?

Ather launches a completely new lineup of scooters under the Konarc S and Konarc Z series, built on Ather’s newly developed EL platform. This makes these scooters the first ever built on the new EL platform.