Honda ADV160 Launches for Rs 1.7L, Takes on Hero Zoom 160
Honda just launched an all-new adventure scooter called the Honda ADV 160 with a 160CC liquid-cooled flex-fuel engine and a 5-inch TFC screen. It competes with the Hero Zoom 160. Here is how it compares to the Hero Adventure bike:
Honda has launched its new ADV-segment scooter, the ADV160, in India and opened pre-bookings. The ADV160 offers adventure riding in a scooter format, powered by a 160cc liquid-cooled, E85-compliant engine. Key features include a 5-inch TFT display, traction control, and single-channel ABS, making it one of the most advanced scooters in India. Its distinctive design enhances road presence. The ADV160 competes with other ADV scooters, such as the Hero Zoom 160, which also features a 160cc liquid-cooled engine, a digital speedometer, and twin rear suspension.
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Key Highlights
Honda ADV160 has finally launched in India, making it the first Flex Fuel scooter available in the country.
Honda ADV160 competes with best-selling adventure scooters like the Hero Zoom 160.
The comparison between the Honda ADV160 and Hero Zoom 160 shows that both scooters come with liquid-cooled engines and premium, rugged designs, featuring an adventure-style front visor. However, the Honda ADV160 has a bigger 5-inch TFT display and an 8-litre fuel tank, while the Hero Zoom 160 has a smaller display and a 7-litre fuel tank.
Honda ADV160 Scooter: A Complete Adventure Performer and Its Key Features
Honda previously showcased the new adventure scooter but withheld details of its release. Now, with the official launch, customers can pre-book the ADV160 at RedWing and BigWing showrooms across India.
Design
On the design side, the new Honda ADV160 features a unique, built-from-scratch design.
The adventure scooter has 14-inch front alloy wheels, 13-inch rear alloy wheels, and dual-purpose tires, making it suitable for off-road use.
Honda ADV160 Scooter – How Does It Take on Hero Zoom 160
Hero Zoom 160 adventure scooter was launched in January 2025 and still has solid specs for the price. The Zoom 160 adventure scooter is available only in ZX variants.
The Hero Zoom 160 has a 156 cc engine with a max power of 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. Like the Honda ADV160, it has a CVT that delivers most power to the rear.
It also has a touring visor at the front with a modern, rugged design similar to that of the Honda ADV160. Features include Smart Key access and a digital speedometer with turn-by-turn navigation.
It has a 7-liter fuel tank and a curb weight of 142 kg. The Hero Zoom 160 is priced at Rs 1,43,498.
The Hero Zoom 160 is priced slightly lower than the Honda ADV160, but the Honda ADV160 scooter features the world’s first flex-fuel 160cc liquid-cooled engine, a bigger 5-inch TFT display, and a liter-bigger fuel tank.
Although the Honda scooter is priced higher, it offers solid specs and is the latest model for the year. Hero has yet to confirm the launch of the 2026 Zoom 160.
Image Credits: MotoBeam, NDTV
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FAQs
What is the price of the Honda ADV160 in India?
The Honda ADV160 is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Is the Honda ADV160 available for pre-booking?
Yes, the Honda has opened pre-bookings for the ADV160 at its RedWing and BigWing dealerships across India.
What is the price of the Hero Zoom 160?
The Hero Zoom 160 is priced at around Rs 1,43,498 (ex-showroom).
Honda ADV160 vs Hero Zoom 160: Which is more powerful?
The international-spec Honda ADV160 produces about 16.3bhp and 14.9Nm, while the Hero Zoom 160 produces 14.6bhp and 14Nm. Indian-spec ADV160 figures may vary.
Which is better, Honda ADV160 or Hero Zoom 160?
The Honda ADV160 offers premium technology, including a TFT display, traction control, a larger fuel tank, and E85 compatibility. The Hero Zoom 160 is more affordable, making it an option for buyers seeking a more affordable ADV-style scooter.