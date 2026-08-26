Honda ADV160 Launches for Rs 1.7L, Takes on Hero Zoom 160

Honda has launched its new ADV-segment scooter, the ADV160, in India and opened pre-bookings. The ADV160 offers adventure riding in a scooter format, powered by a 160cc liquid-cooled, E85-compliant engine. Key features include a 5-inch TFT display, traction control, and single-channel ABS, making it one of the most advanced scooters in India. Its distinctive design enhances road presence. The ADV160 competes with other ADV scooters, such as the Hero Zoom 160, which also features a 160cc liquid-cooled engine, a digital speedometer, and twin rear suspension.

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Key Highlights Honda ADV160 has finally launched in India, making it the first Flex Fuel scooter available in the country.

Honda ADV160 competes with best-selling adventure scooters like the Hero Zoom 160.

The comparison between the Honda ADV160 and Hero Zoom 160 shows that both scooters come with liquid-cooled engines and premium, rugged designs, featuring an adventure-style front visor. However, the Honda ADV160 has a bigger 5-inch TFT display and an 8-litre fuel tank, while the Hero Zoom 160 has a smaller display and a 7-litre fuel tank.

Below are the key details about the new Honda ADV160 and how it stacks up against the Hero Zoom 160.

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Honda ADV160 Scooter: A Complete Adventure Performer and Its Key Features

Honda previously showcased the new adventure scooter but withheld details of its release. Now, with the official launch, customers can pre-book the ADV160 at RedWing and BigWing showrooms across India.

Design

On the design side, the new Honda ADV160 features a unique, built-from-scratch design.