Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launches, India to Get a Different Version

The Vivo V80 Lite has been officially launched. It is a rebranded version of the recently released Vivo S2 phone in India. However, the V80 Lite was launched in Pakistan. Reports suggest Vivo is planning a completely new V80 Lite smartphone for other markets, including India. This will make the V80 Lite and Vivo S2 distinct and give customers a clear choice when comparing the two. Reports also claim the new Vivo V80 Lite will have a bigger battery.

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Key Highlights Vivo V80 Lite 5G was recently launched, which is a rebranded version of the Vivo S2 5G

The global version of the Vivo V80 Lite will launch first in Malaysia on September 3, 2026.

The global version of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will get a flat AMOLED display with a 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo has also confirmed the global launch of the Vivo V80 in Malaysia on September 3, 2026. With the Malaysia launch, Vivo India might confirm, possibly in the last week of September, after the iPhone 18 launch.

The global variant, Vivo V80 Lite, looks completely different from the recently launched one. Here is what we will see in the Indian version.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Vivo V80 Lite 5G was launched as a rebranded version of the Vivo S2 5G

The recently launched Vivo V80 Lite 5G targets the Pakistan market. This new V series phone is a complete rebrand of the Vivo S2 5G, launched after seven years of waiting.