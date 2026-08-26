Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launches, India to Get a Different Version
Vivo V80 Lite 5G launched as a rebranded version of the recently launched Vivo S2. However, the global and Indian versions will be completely different, with the Indian version featuring a larger battery and a flat screen. Here is all we know:
The Vivo V80 Lite has been officially launched. It is a rebranded version of the recently released Vivo S2 phone in India. However, the V80 Lite was launched in Pakistan. Reports suggest Vivo is planning a completely new V80 Lite smartphone for other markets, including India. This will make the V80 Lite and Vivo S2 distinct and give customers a clear choice when comparing the two. Reports also claim the new Vivo V80 Lite will have a bigger battery.
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Key Highlights
Vivo V80 Lite 5G was recently launched, which is a rebranded version of the Vivo S2 5G
The global version of the Vivo V80 Lite will launch first in Malaysia on September 3, 2026.
The global version of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will get a flat AMOLED display with a 10,000mAh battery.
Vivo has also confirmed the global launch of the Vivo V80 in Malaysia on September 3, 2026. With the Malaysia launch, Vivo India might confirm, possibly in the last week of September, after the iPhone 18 launch.
The global variant, Vivo V80 Lite, looks completely different from the recently launched one. Here is what we will see in the Indian version.
Both the S2 and V80 Lite share the same MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, a new 4nm-based chipset.
The chipset was launched in May 2026 and delivers solid midrange flagship performance. According to one benchmark, it scores over 1 million points, with Geekbench 6 reporting 1224 points for single-core and 3470 for multi-core.
Camera
The rear has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP bokeh camera. The front features a 32MP selfie shooter.
Battery
It has a 7,050mAh Bluevolt lithium-ion battery with 44W wired charging.
Colour Option
Unlike the Indian variant, the Pakistan version offers only two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Silk White, skipping the regal brown variant.
Vivo V80 Lite Indian Variant to Match Malaysian Version in Design and Specs
The Vivo V80 Lite Indian Version will be the same as the Malaysian Version, with the same new design and specs.
Vivo revealed that its new Vivo V80 Lite will launch in Malaysia on September 3, 2026. Leaks suggest it will be completely different from the recently launched Pakistani version.
Leaks suggest the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will have a larger 10,000mAh battery and come in three colour options: Afterglow Pink, Emerald Green, and Dawn Black. It will feature a dual vertically housed camera setup within a square module.
Leaks also suggest that the new Vivo V80 Lite will feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED display on the front.
Image Credits: Anant Rawat
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FAQs
Will the Vivo V80 Lite Indian variant be the same as the Pakistan version?
No. Reports suggest the Indian V80 Lite will differ from the Pakistani model and will be based on the version launching in Malaysia.
When will the Vivo V80 Lite launch in Malaysia?
Vivo confirmed the Vivo V80 Lite will launch in Malaysia on September 3, 2026.
Will the Vivo V80 Lite launch in India?
Vivo has not officially confirmed the Indian launch date, but reports suggest the Malaysian version could arrive in India later in September.
Is the Vivo V80 Lite the same as the Vivo S2?
The Pakistan Vivo V80 Lite is a rebranded version of the Vivo S2. However, the upcoming Indian/global V80 Lite is expected to be a different smartphone.
What is the biggest expected upgrade on the Indian Vivo V80 Lite?
The biggest upgrade could be its 10,000mAh battery, a redesigned body, a flat OLED display, and an updated camera module.