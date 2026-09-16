Meta One Subscription Launched in India: Price and Details

Meta, a global tech platform, which owns platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, has announced a new Meta One subscription for the users across global markets. We are going to focus on the Indian market and the price of the subscription here. With the Meta One plan, users get benefits of the recently announced Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus. For regular individuals, there are two plans which are named Core and Premium. Then there are different plans for businesses and content creators which are named Essential, Advanced, Expert, and Max. Let us take a look at the price and details of the plans.

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Meta One Plans Price in India and Benefits

Meta One Core plan, meant for regular individuals is priced at Rs 549 per month. The Meta One Premium plan here costs Rs 1,960 per month. These are the only two plans for the regular mobile users. Then there are plans for businesses and creators. The Essential plan here costs Rs 639 per month. The Advanced plan costs Rs 2,099 plan per month.

Then there are the Expert and Max plans, which cost Rs 6,399 and Rs 20,990 per month. WhatsApp Plus, individually is available for Rs 79 per month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are available for Rs 99 per month. With Meta One, you do not need to purchase these benefits separately. You get one plan, and everything bundles in here.

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With these subscriptions, users will be able to restyle Instagram stories, use voice effects, and other creative tools. Further, users also get higher usage limits to generate videos, and images, using Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With the business and creators plans, you get even more advanced support from Meta including a Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, a Verified Badge on the WhatsApp Business app, and impersonation protection to users from successful verification.