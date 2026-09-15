Reliance Jio Offers Canva Pro Free for 12 Months With Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio and Canva have announced a strategic partnership to bring Canva’s AI-powered visual communication platform to millions of Jio users across India. Under the partnership, eligible users will be able to get up to 12 months of Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite for free.
The companies said the partnership brings together Jio’s digital reach and Canva’s AI-powered creativity to make professional-quality content creation accessible to more Indians. The offering is aimed at students, creators, professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The Canva benefit available to users will depend on the Jio recharge plan they choose.
According to the announcement, users recharging with the Rs 399 plan will get Canva Pro. Those recharging with the Rs 349 plan and all 2GB-per-day plans above Rs 349 will get Canva Pro Lite.
Eligible users can access the benefit for 12 months at zero additional cost. The offer can be claimed through the MyJio app by tapping the relevant offer. Jio says there are no hidden charges.
The companies said the Canva benefit is worth up to Rs 4,000.
Canva provides millions of premium templates along with photos, videos and fonts. Users can create school projects, social media posts, presentations, marketing materials, festival greetings and other content directly from their phones.
Canva also supports Hindi and multiple Indian languages as part of its effort to make its creative tools accessible to users across India.
The platform includes AI-powered creative capabilities alongside ready-to-use templates, smart editing and one-tap tools designed to help users move from an initial idea to a finished design.
Canva Pro Lite vs Canva Pro
Both Canva Pro Lite and Canva Pro offer access to millions of premium templates, photos, videos and fonts. Background Remover for photos and videos, Magic Resize, Magic Eraser and print-ready CMYK exports are also included in both versions there are, however, differences between the two.
Canva Pro Lite supports three Brand Kits and offers 50GB of cloud storage. Canva Pro supports five Brand Kits and provides 100GB of cloud storage.
Canva Pro additionally includes Content Planner for scheduling social posts and Canva AI’s conversational chat-to-design capability. It also provides the full advanced AI toolset with higher AI limits, while Pro Lite gets free-plan-level access to advanced AI tools.
Canva describes Pro Lite as offering premium design essentials for everyday creativity, while Canva Pro adds the full AI suite and additional tools for users who design frequently.
Jio and Canva on the Partnership
Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited, said the initiative is aimed at putting AI-powered design tools in the hands of millions of Indians, including students, creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Canva Co-Founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said India is one of Canva’s fastest-growing markets and that the partnership with Jio would help bring Canva’s platform to millions more people across the country.
The 12-month Canva offer will go live for users recharging with eligible plans across channels from September 16, 2026.
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FAQs
Which Jio plan offers Canva Pro for free?
According to the announcement, Jio users recharging with the Rs 399 plan will get Canva Pro for 12 months at no additional cost.
Which Jio plans get Canva Pro Lite?
The Rs 349 plan and all eligible 2GB-per-day plans above Rs 349 will get Canva Pro Lite.
How long is the free Canva offer available?
Eligible users get the Canva benefit for 12 months.
How can Jio users claim the Canva offer?
Eligible users can claim the offer through the MyJio app by tapping the offer.
When does the Jio Canva offer start?
The offer will go live for users recharging with eligible plans across channels from September 16, 2026.