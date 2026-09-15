Reliance Jio Offers Canva Pro Free for 12 Months With Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio and Canva have announced a strategic partnership to bring Canva’s AI-powered visual communication platform to millions of Jio users across India. Under the partnership, eligible users will be able to get up to 12 months of Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite for free.

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Key Highlights Jio and Canva have entered into a strategic partnership in India.

The Canva benefit is worth up to Rs 4,000.

Canva Pro offers the full AI suite, Content Planner and 100GB cloud storage.

Canva Pro Lite provides premium design essentials and 50GB cloud storage.

Canva supports Hindi and multiple Indian languages.

The companies said the partnership brings together Jio’s digital reach and Canva’s AI-powered creativity to make professional-quality content creation accessible to more Indians. The offering is aimed at students, creators, professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Jio Rs 399 Plan Gets Canva Pro

The Canva benefit available to users will depend on the Jio recharge plan they choose.

According to the announcement, users recharging with the Rs 399 plan will get Canva Pro. Those recharging with the Rs 349 plan and all 2GB-per-day plans above Rs 349 will get Canva Pro Lite.

Eligible users can access the benefit for 12 months at zero additional cost. The offer can be claimed through the MyJio app by tapping the relevant offer. Jio says there are no hidden charges.

The companies said the Canva benefit is worth up to Rs 4,000.



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