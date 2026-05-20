Canva to Let People Edit the Images Generated Inside Google Gemini

Google just conducted the Google I/O 2026, and during the event, Canva’s team was also present. Canva was there to make a huge announcement. Google announced several updates around AI (artificial intelligence). Canva’s partnership with Google is also around the same thing – AI. Google’s AI platform – Gemini, which lets users generate new AI images with the Google Nano Banana model. However, when you get around to creating images inside any AI platform, let alone Gemini, you have to reprompt multiple times to get exactly, or close to what you need.

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Key Highlights Canva announced a new AI-focused partnership with Google during Google I/O 2026.

Users will now be able to edit AI-generated images from Gemini directly inside Canva using the Magic Layers tool.

The integration combines Google’s Nano Banana image generation model with Canva’s editable layer-based design tools.

Canva already supports AI integrations with platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic Claude.

Canva’s Brand Kit tools will also work with Gemini-generated images, helping brands maintain visual consistency while editing AI content.

The only issue is that you can’t edit the images as it is not generated in editable layers. You need to continously explain the AI model in prompts about what you need. Here’s what is changing with Canva.

Gemini Users Can Now Edit AI Generated Images Inside Canva

Now, as part of a new update/development, Google’s AI generated images inside Gemini will now be editable on Canva. Using the Canva’s Magic Layers tool, users can now completely edit the images. This will let you get exactly what you want from the AI platform – Gemini. Note that this is not first of its kind partnership when it comes to Canva.

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