IndiaAI, ICMR Sign MoU to Advance Responsible AI Adoption in Healthcare

IndiaAI, the Government of India’s flagship initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), implemented through the Digital India Corporation (DIC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to strengthen the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare and biomedical research.

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IndiaAI and ICMR Join Hands for AI-Powered Healthcare

The partnership aims to build a nationally integrated and interoperable AI ecosystem for healthcare by combining IndiaAI’s technology infrastructure and AI capabilities with ICMR’s expertise in biomedical research and public health. The collaboration is expected to accelerate innovation, research, and deployment of AI-driven healthcare solutions across the country.

“Under this collaboration, both institutions will leverage their complementary strengths, IndiaAI’s compute infrastructure, dataset platforms, and AI skilling initiatives, alongside ICMR’s biomedical research expertise and its Medical Information Data for AI Solutions (MIDAS) framework to enable innovation, research, and deployment of AI-driven healthcare solutions,” the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in an official release on May 7, 2026.

AIKosh Dataset Platform

Under the agreement, ICMR will contribute anonymised and ethics-approved health research datasets, AI models, and toolkits developed under its Medical Information Data for AI Solutions (MIDAS) framework to the AIKosh platform. The move is expected to improve access to high-quality biomedical datasets for researchers, startups, and innovators.

Compute Access

IndiaAI, in turn, will provide ICMR access to GPU-based and high-performance computing infrastructure at subsidised rates, addressing critical infrastructure requirements for advanced AI research in healthcare.

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