Apple India Store Policy on Refunds and Exchanges

If you are thinking of getting a new iPhone or any other product from Apple in India from the company’s official store, you should read this. Apple India Store was first set up as an online website, where Apple was selling everything in-house. The company was basically doing a test run to see how many people would actually purchase from its own website. Now, Apple has also opened several retail stores in India, all owned by the company in different metro cities. In some cities and regions, in fact, there are now two stores.

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Will Apple India Refund or Exchange Your Product/Purchase?

Apple India has clarified its retail sales policy. The company said that products purchased at the Apple Store in India cannot be refunded or exchanged. If your product is defective, and is under warranty or if Apple Care+ is purchased by you and is active, then you can get repairs at a very nominal cost from authorised Apple service centers across India. In some cases, the company also exchanges the defective products for the consumers.

But there is no normal exchange or refund policy for products that are working well. However, that’s in contrast with the retail sales policy of the company in the United States (US).

Apple has said for its US customers that, “In the unlikely event a product is not what you expected, you can return or exchange it with a receipt within 14 days of the date you receive the product from Apple.”