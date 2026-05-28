Lava Shark 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava has launched a new smartphone in India namely Lava Shark 2 5G. The company has launched it under Rs 15,000, meaning it will compete with the budget offerings from brands such as Redmi, POCO, Realme, and Motorola. The Lava Shark 2 5G is available in a single memory variant only. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of this new device from Lava Shark 2 5G.

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Key Highlights Lava International has launched the new Lava Shark 2 5G in India under the Rs 15,000 price segment.

The Lava Shark 2 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display, Android 16, and expandable storage support up to 1TB.

Lava is continuing its “Free Service @ Home” after-sales support programme with this device.

The smartphone will go on sale in India starting June 10, 2026, via offline retail stores.

Lava Shark 2 5G Price in India

Lava Shark 2 5G will be available in a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 11,999. The phone will be available in two colour options – Arya Blue and Sonar Gold. The device will soon go on sale in India starting June 10, 2026, through the offline retail stores in the country.

The company is also continuing with its ‘Free Service @ Home’ programme with the Lava Shark 2 5G. The reliable after sales support from the company will give a huge confidence to the people purchasing this phone in the near future.

Lava Shark 2 5G Specifications in India

Lava Shark 2 5G is powered by the Unisoc T8200 SoC built on top of a 6nm process. The Lava Shark 2 5G features a 6..75-inch HD+ LCD panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has 4GB of RAM, with room to expand the RAM with another 4GB virtually. The device has 64GB of internal storage, with the option for the user to expand the internal storage up to 1TB through a microSD card.

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