Jio New Strategy to Add Customers in India Aggressively

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is looking to expand its mobile user base even further. The telecom operator has been offering a Rs 123 prepaid plan to consumers for a long time. The Rs 123 plan is an unlimited calling plan which is now available for itel phone users as well. itel sells feature phones to consumers in India. Its phones are affordable, and thus, the consumers who own these feature phones aren’t the most premium or high-paying customers that telcos ideally want. However, to grow the customer base, these are perfect kind of users to scale. Let’s take a quick look at the Rs 123 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 123 prepaid plan comes with 0.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days, and thus, you will get a total of 14GB of data. It is a super affordable plan from Jio for the itel customers.

itel is growing its customer base in India rapidly too. The company has more than a 1000 service centres. It is not just the Rs 123 prepaid plan from Jio that is available, but, in fact, all the feature phone plans. Jio’s feature phone plans are now available for itel feature phone customers. Apart from the Rs 123 plan, this includes Rs 234, Rs 369, and Rs 1234 plan. All of these plans offer 0.5GB of daily data to the customers. This is plenty of data if you have a feature phone.

The good thing about the itel phones is that users can also watch content on YouTube on these devices. Globally, itel is present in over 80 countries. India, being a price sensitive maket, is definitely a priority for itel given the scale of customers it can have here. All the phones from the company come with 1-year counter replacement offer for any manufacturing defect in feature phones.

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