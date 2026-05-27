Jio New Strategy to Add Customers in India Aggressively

Highlights
- Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is looking to expand its mobile user base even further.
- The telecom operator has been offering a Rs 123 prepaid plan to consumers for a long time.
- The Rs 123 plan is an unlimited calling plan which is now available for itel phone users as well.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is looking to expand its mobile user base even further. The telecom operator has been offering a Rs 123 prepaid plan to consumers for a long time. The Rs 123 plan is an unlimited calling plan which is now available for itel phone users as well. itel sells feature phones to consumers in India. Its phones are affordable, and thus, the consumers who own these feature phones aren’t the most premium or high-paying customers that telcos ideally want. However, to grow the customer base, these are perfect kind of users to scale. Let’s take a quick look at the Rs 123 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.
Key Highlights
- Reliance Jio is expanding its reach among feature phone users by making its affordable prepaid plans available for itel feature phones.
- The Rs 123 Jio prepaid plan offers 28 days validity with 0.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and a total of 14GB data.
- Jio’s other feature phone plans including Rs 234, Rs 369, and Rs 1234 are also now available for itel feature phone customers.
- itel feature phones support YouTube streaming, making low-cost internet entertainment accessible to budget-conscious users.
- itel currently operates in over 80 countries and offers a 1-year counter replacement warranty on feature phones for manufacturing defects.