JioEV New Charger Uses Wi-Fi to Fix Basement Parking Dead Zones

Jio has launched the JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro charger for the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 24,999, but is solving a key pain point for the customers. That key pain is basically the dead network zone in the basement. If you have a smart charger for your EV, one of the biggest pain points for consumers is that this charger is placed in the basement, which does not usually get a good network reception. To fix that problem, and ensure that the money spent on an EV charger doesn’t go to waste when it comes to smart features, Jio has extended support for Wi-Fi with a LAN port on the charger.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has launched the JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro smart EV charger in India at a price of Rs 24,999.

The charger solves a major basement connectivity issue by offering both Wi-Fi and LAN port support for stable internet access.

Users can remotely manage and monitor the charger through the Jio TruePower app.

The JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro supports OCPP 1.6J compliance, enabling communication between charging stations and central management systems.

The charger is designed for both residential and commercial use cases including homes, hotels, cafes, and offices.

Consumers Can Remotely Manage JioEV New Charger

Consumers can remotely manage the new JioEV charger – JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro. This charger can be directly connected to the internet cable with the help of a internet service provider (ISP), including Reliance Jio. If 4G signals don’t reach your basement, you can use the internet cable to ensure that your smart charger is always connected to the internet.

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