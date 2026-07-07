Nothing Phone 4b VS Redmi Turbo 5: The Ultimate Comparison

After a long wait, Carl Pei’s London-based smartphone maker, Nothing, has launched its new entry-level B-series phone, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India. The phone continues Nothing’s design legacy with the Glyph interface on the rear and powerful specifications under the hood. You get all this for Rs 29,999, making it a strong mid-range option, although this price is available for a limited time. Nothing has gone beyond the limits to deliver such a value-for-money phone. It also offers strong competition to the recently launched Redmi Turbo 5 5G, which is in the same price segment.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights The detailed comparison between the newly launched Nothing Phone 4b and the mid-range Redmi Turbo 5

The Nothing Phone 4b has the edge with its exceptional camera specs, while the Redmi Turbo 5 leads in most other areas, including display, storage, and battery.

Nothing Phone 4b starts at Rs 34,999, whereas the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs 37,999. Although Nothing is selling its base variant for a lower price of Rs 29,999 as part of an introductory offer.

Here is a detailed comparison between these recently launched mid-range beasts.

Also Read: Nothing Reveals Phone 4b RCB Edition Ahead of July 7 Launch

Nothing Phone 4b VS Redmi Turbo 5 – Ultimate Specification Comparison

The Phone 4b draws inspiration from its other models in its design, featuring 45 mini-LEDs on the rear beside the camera housing. The LED indicators work alongside apps like Zomato or Uber to show delivery progress.

The Nothing Phone 4b’s chassis is made of high-strength polycarbonate, primed and UV-coated to reduce fingerprints.