Nothing Phone 4b VS Redmi Turbo 5: The Ultimate Comparison

After a long wait, Carl Pei’s London-based smartphone maker, Nothing, has launched its new entry-level B-series phone, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India. The phone continues Nothing’s design legacy with the Glyph interface on the rear and powerful specifications under the hood. You get all this for Rs 29,999, making it a strong mid-range option, although this price is available for a limited time. Nothing has gone beyond the limits to deliver such a value-for-money phone. It also offers strong competition to the recently launched Redmi Turbo 5 5G, which is in the same price segment.
Here is a detailed comparison between these recently launched mid-range beasts.
The Phone 4b draws inspiration from its other models in its design, featuring 45 mini-LEDs on the rear beside the camera housing. The LED indicators work alongside apps like Zomato or Uber to show delivery progress.
The Nothing Phone 4b’s chassis is made of high-strength polycarbonate, primed and UV-coated to reduce fingerprints.
The phone is officially IP64-rated for water and dust resistance.
On the other hand, the Redmi Turbo has a similar design inspired by the Redmi K90 series, with a dual-camera module on the top-left side, without the extra square bump seen on the K90 series. Below the camera, the Redmi logo is printed.
The rear has a matte finish and is built on an aluminum chassis. The Turbo 5 boasts IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, making it resistant to dust and high-pressure water jets.
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Display
On the front, the Nothing Phone 4b 5g features a 6.77-inch FHD+ LTPS Super AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, making this phone a good choice for binge-watching and a bit of gaming too. The phone’s display can get brighter upto 3,500 nits.
The recently launched Redmi Turbo 5 doesn’t compromise, as it comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 3500 nits of peak brightness.
Processor, RAM, and Storage
Under the hood, the Phone 4b is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, a 4nm mid-range chipset promising strong battery efficiency and performance. It scores roughly 1 million points in AnTuTu (v10/v11).
Redmi uses MediaTek, a Qualcomm competitor. The Turbo 5 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, delivering an AnTuTu v11 score of 2.11-2.3 million points and a huge leap over the Phone 4b’s chipset.
Nothing’s phone with a Qualcomm chipset comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, whereas the Turbo 5 offers up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.
Camera
On the camera side, both phones feature dual rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The Nothing Phone 4b features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
On paper, Nothing claims its ultra-wide-angle sensor captures a 119.5-degree field of view.
Nothing Phone 4b has also added camera software customization, with support for a dual-capture mode inspired by Apple’s iPhones.
In partnership with Google, the smartphone maker has co-developed and added an “Ultra XDR” feature that captures 13 RAW frames at different exposures and merges them to produce an image with improved dynamic range.
The photo will be compatible with Google Photos and Instagram.
Even the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 comes with a dual-sensor setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the Phone 4b uses a 16MP camera, whereas the Redmi Turbo 5 5G settles for a 20MP selfie shooter.
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Battery
The Nothing Phone 4b’s Indian variant has a 6,000mAh battery compared to the 5,200mAh battery in the global variant. The smartphone maker promises improved battery life with “Safe Cell Technology” and up to 90% capacity after 1200 charge cycles, about 3 years.
The phone supports 33W fast wired charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. Redmi Turbo 5 5G packs a bigger 7540mAh battery with faster 100W fast charging support.
Software
Phone 4b ships with its home-built Nothing OS 4.1 on Android 16, promising three major Android upgrades and six years of security patch updates. Redmi Turbo 5 offers four years of Android OS upgrades with six years of security updates.
Nothing Phone 4b VS Redmi Turbo 5 – Price Comparison
Nothing 4b is launched in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999. As part of the introductory offer, the base variant is available for Rs 29,999, making it a great deal.
On the other hand, the Redmi Turb 5 base variant starts at a slightly higher price: the 8GB/256GB configuration at Rs 37,999, and the top-tier model with 12GB/256GB storage at Rs 40,999.
Image Credits: Notebookcheck, timesnownews
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FAQs
Which is better: Nothing Phone 4b or Redmi Turbo 5?
Both phones offer the best specifications out of the box, though it depends on your priorities! Nothing Phone 4b stands out with its Glyph Interface, clean Nothing OS experience, and software features, while the Redmi Turbo 5 offers a more powerful chipset, larger battery, and faster charging.
Which phone has better performance?
On paper, the Redmi Turbo 5 leads with better raw performance thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, which significantly outperforms the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the Nothing Phone 4b.
Which phone is better for gaming?
The detailed comparison shows that the Redmi Turbo 5 is the winner for gaming-centric users. The phone offers the best gaming experience thanks to its flagship-grade chipset, latest LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a larger battery for long-lasting gaming.
Which smartphone has the better camera?
On paper, both phones feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. However, the Nothing Phone 4b takes the edge with its software optimization, which includes features like Ultra XDR and Dual Capture Mode.
Which phone has better battery life?
The Redmi Turbo 5 packs a larger 7,540mAh battery compared to the Nothing Phone 4b's 6,000mAh battery. However, it does make sense as the Redmi Turbo 5 is slightly more expensive compared to Phone 4b.