Nothing Reveals Phone 4b RCB Edition Ahead of July 7 Launch

London-based smartphone maker Nothing just unveiled a completely new design, in collaboration with the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), for its upcoming Nothing Phone 4b. The Nothing x RCB collaboration features a unique red-silver Nothing Phone 4B with the RCB team’s logo.

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Key Highlights Nothing reveals a special edition, Nothing Phone 4b RCB with a new red-silver color combination.

The smartphone maker confirmed that the phone will be powered by a “Qualcomm Chipset”

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition is set to launch officially on July 7, 2026.

Also Read: Nothing Ear 3a to Launch Alongside Nothing Phone 4b

Nothing Phone 4B RCB Edition – Showcases a New Design with a Qualcomm Chipset

After months of rumors, the new RCB edition of the Nothing Phone 4b has been officially confirmed by the smartphone maker. The new limited-edition phone was revealed as part of Nothing’s two-year anniversary of joining the franchise.

Initially, Nothing was the “Associate Sponsor” for the T20 season, and in 2026, Nothing became the team’s “Title Sponsor.” Moreover, the partnership coincided with two historic wins for RCB.

The smartphone maker has also shared an official real-life look at the phone, featuring a red color finish inspired by RCB, a silver line on the camera side, and a Royal Challengers Bangalore symbol on the back.

There are no updates on whether Carl Pei’s Nothing is making any changes to the internal hardware for the RCB edition. This phone will be launched as a special edition in limited numbers, giving true RCB fans a chance to upgrade to the RCB edition Phone 4b.