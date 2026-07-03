Samsung Teases Next Foldable in India

Samsung India has teased its next foldable phone in India. The next foldable will be the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The new foldables will also include a Flip, but that is not we are talking about. Samsung India has been releasing several teasers showcasing the aspect ratio of the device. Just take a look at the screenshots below.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a new design and a form factor. It will be a refreshing change for the Samsung fans, and it will also feel more like a tablet in a truer sense. How will the battery fit inside this phone, what will be the size and all is something we will have to wait and see. Now, Samsung has not confirmed the launch date of these devices. The launch will happen at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in July 2026, at least that much is confirmed.

However, we are not sure what the date is. If we were to go according to the pre-orders date, which is July 22, then we can assume the launch is on July 22. Samsung is likely to officially confirm the launch date in the coming days and weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 received a lot of praise from the tech community and smartphone fans because Samsung finally made its foldable thinner, and also reduced the visible crease on the hinge.

To top it all off, the Blue colour was a hit. We expect something cool from Samsung in 2026 as well. Given that memory costs are rising, the pricing for the foldables will be worth the wait. Given that Apple is also reported to launch a foldable in the very same quarter, and start shipping it by the end of this year, Samsung might need to be a little aggressive on the pricing.