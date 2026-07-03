BSNL Rs 1499 Plan Comes with 300 Days Validity

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator in India, has a Rs 1499 prepaid plan. The Rs 1499 prepaid plan is available for customers in the entire country. This plan, in hindsight, is great for even a second SIM if you own one. In a market, where mobile services are getting expensive, BSNL has kept this plan as a relief for the users. It also bundles plenty of data for the users. However, there is not a lot of data that is there. But since there is plenty of service validity, of 300 days, users always have the option to recharge with data vouchers. The Rs 1499 prepaid plan benefits are mentioned below.

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BSNL Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with 300 days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 32GB of data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of high-speed fair usage policy (FUP) data. Note that this is a plan voucher from the company meant only for prepaid consumers.

There are of course prepaid plans with which users get more high-speed data. They, in fact, come with a longer service validity as well. If you want the SIM to be active, users can also recharge with a much cheaper plan voucher (PV). BSNL has mentioned that this is one of its most popular plan vouchers.

There are not many plans like this available in the industry. If you are getting 300 days of validity and benefits for just Rs 1499, it is a great deal for the users. These plan vouchers will help users in keeping their SIM active. With BSNL’s 4G expansion, these plans will be a great option for the users. The Rs 1499 plan has been present for the users for a long time. If you have experienced it, share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to TelecomTalk.