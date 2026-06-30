BSNL Super Star Plan: You Get OTT + High Speed Internet

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been offering consumers a Super Star plan. If you are confused, let us explain. The Super Star plan is available for broadband consumers. BSNL has one of the largest home broadband businesses in the country. In fact, it was once the broadband king also. Now, BSNL has been trying to recoup is lost market share from the likes of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. That is why, BSNL has been offering highly comeptitive broadband plans to consumers, and one of those plans is BSNL Super Star. This plan is available for consumers PAN-India. Let’s take a look at what you will get when you purchase or subscribe to the BSNL Super Star plan.

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BSNL Super Star Plan Benefits

BSNL Super Star plan comes with high internet speed access of 200 Mbps. It offers consumers 5000GB of monthly data. There are premium OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled as well. These OTT benefits include platforms such as ZEE5, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EpicON, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV Premium.

The 5000GB data is a lot of data, considering Airtel and Jio, at maximum offer 3.3TB or 3300GB data with its broadband plans (fiber plans only). With BSNL, after the consumption of 5000GB data, users will still get internet access with 10 Mbps download and upload speed. The Super Star plan from BSNL costs only Rs 999 per month. If you are interested in getting this plan from the state-run telecom operator, you can directly go to the website of the company or the mobile app called Self Care. From there, you can either book a new broadband connection, or just change or modify the plan you are recharging with. Alternatively, you can reach out to BSNL customer care or visit their nearest branch office to get the plan or a new connection.