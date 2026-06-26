BSNL Rs 449 broadband plan is enough for most Indians. If you are thinking of getting a broadband connection, then you can get this plan from the state-run telecom operator. Most Indians in the country pay about Rs 500-800 every month for their broadband connection. So the Rs 449 plan is definitely under the average amount of money spent by the users. The Rs 449 plan from BSNL would suit most Indians because it offers plenty of data, along with high-speed internet access to the users. Let’s take a look at the Rs 449 broadband plan from the company and understand what users get with it.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



BSNL Rs 449 Broadband Plan Benefits

The Rs 449 broadband plan from BSNL comes with 50 Mbps of speed. Along with this, users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly data with the broadband plan. There is unlimited voice calling bundled for users as well. BSNL calls it the Fibre Basic Neo plan. It may not be available in every region of the country. If you are looking for a BSNL broadband plan, this can be a great option for you.

BSNL Rs 449 plan can be recharged with through the BSNL Self Care app or through the official website of the company. The Rs 449 plan is a good budget option for most Indians. Even the 50 Mbps speed is perfect, even if you have multiple devices to connect.

BSNL Fiber is available in most parts of the country. You can also visit your nearest BSNL office to get or enquire about a new connection. BSNL is also running a promotional offer in some parts of the country wherein the users are getting the broadband connection installation for free. This also includes the free router setup and more. Users just need to pay for the plan subscription, rest of the things will be bundled for free for the user.