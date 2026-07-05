Jio Best Offer for Broadband Users

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering its broadband users a plan they really can’t ignore. If budget is your problem, and you still want OTT (over-the-top) benefits, then this is the plan you should look at. Reliance Jio offers this plan we are talking about all across the country. The plan we are talking about has 30 Mbps speed. Now that does not sound like a lot of speed, but believe me, that is enough for most Indian homes. Whether you are working professionally or need an internet connection for entertainment, this plan is more than sufficient for you. We are talking about Jio’s Rs 888 per month plan. Now you must be wondering how is this cheap considering it offers only 30 Mbps speed. This does not sound like the best offer by any means. Let’s take a look at why this plan is great for the users.

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Reliance Jio Rs 888 Broadband Plan: Why it is Best Offer

Reliance Jio offers this plan for a bundle of three months. This means you have to pay Rs 888 multiplied by 3, which would cost Rs 2664. Note that there will be addition of GST as well. The data offered with this plan is 3.3TB per month, if you are opting for a fiber connection, or just 1TB, if you need an AirFiber connection. The Rs 888 broadband plan also offers plenty of OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These OTT benefits include Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win.

Jio will also offer seven days of additional service on top of the 9o days at no extra cost as a long term benefit to the users. There is also inclusion of more than 1000 TV channels with the plan. Jio has explicitly mentioned that the ZEE5 subscription with this plan does not bundle access to premium sports content.