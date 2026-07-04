Galaxy S26 Ultra Deal: Save Rs 21,000 in Flipkart GOAT Sale

Flipkart is running its biggest season sale, the GOAT Sale 2026, where Samsung’s latest top-tier S Series flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is selling at an all-time low price of just Rs 1,18,999, down from its MRP of Rs 1,39,999 for the base variant.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Samsung's latest S flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now selling at an all-time low price for the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.

The phone comes with the biggest 6.9-inch display, a 3nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, and a triple-camera setup.

The offer applies to selected color options with the discount. Additional discounts can be availed using eligible bank cards like Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI.

Flipkart is also offering additional discounts on the S26 Ultra through eligible bank offers. If you are looking for a flagship upgrade, this is the right time.

The phone sells at different prices depending on the colour. Here, we explain how to avail the maximum discounts on this new flagship.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5g VS A26 5G – The Ultimate Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discounts for Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026

During Flipkart’s season sale, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB variant gets a direct discount of Rs 21,000 off its MRP of Rs 1,39,999, selling for Rs 1,18,999.

This offer applies only to colours like Black, White, and Cobalt Violet. The Sky Blue variant is priced at a premium of Rs 1,24,999.

Pricing changes for the mid-variant with 12GB + 512GB. Sky Blue colour is priced lowest at Rs 1,39,990, compared to its MRP of Rs 1,59,999, while other colours are still selling at the same MRP.