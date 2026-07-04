Galaxy S26 Ultra Deal: Save Rs 21,000 in Flipkart GOAT Sale
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Here is your chance to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a direct Rs 21,000 off for the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026! But is it worth buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra in 2026? Here we have the answers for you:
Flipkart is running its biggest season sale, the GOAT Sale 2026, where Samsung’s latest top-tier S Series flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is selling at an all-time low price of just Rs 1,18,999, down from its MRP of Rs 1,39,999 for the base variant.
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Key Highlights
Samsung's latest S flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now selling at an all-time low price for the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.
The phone comes with the biggest 6.9-inch display, a 3nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, and a triple-camera setup.
The offer applies to selected color options with the discount. Additional discounts can be availed using eligible bank cards like Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – Specification and Features
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the latest S series flagship, featuring the largest 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.
The flagship phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.30% and a display that supports HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 for Galaxy, a new 3nm SoC customised for Samsung. This chipset offers a higher clock speed than the usual Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 found on other flagships.
It is coupled with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Compared to the previous model, there are not many changes to the camera hardware.
You still get the same 200MP main sensor, coupled with a 10MP telephoto shooter, a 50MP 5X periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie shooter.
The phone also supports a dedicated S Pen stylus, just like the older Samsung Note series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.
This is smaller than industry standards, where competitors like OnePlus offer a 7,300 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
This makes sense, as Samsung has not yet moved to Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) batteries and still relies on Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.
Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in 2026?
Samsung’s new Ultra phone offers the best specs for the price. With the Flipkart GOAT SALE 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sells at an even lower price, making it a real steal, especially as smartphone makers have been slowly increasing prices amid the “memory crisis.”
Image Credits: Tech Advisor and Phone Arena
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FAQs
What is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra discount during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026?
The newest Samsung S flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is selling at a discount of up to Rs 21,000. Although the discount is only applicable to the base variant and to a few specific color options.
Where can I buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the discounted price?
Right now, Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for the all-time low price since its March 2026 launch.
Is this the lowest price for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Yes, after the March launch, the Galaxy S26 Ultra got the biggest price drop through the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.
Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra worth buying during the sale?
Considering you get Rs 21,000 off amid the ongoing memory crisis, while smartphone makers are raising prices, this deal is worth it if you plan to upgrade to a new smartphone.
Are there any additional bank offers on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Yes, Flipkart is offering additional offers for eligible credit cards, including the Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards.