Samsung Galaxy A27 5g VS A26 5G – The Ultimate Comparison

Right after launching the next M series phone, the Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung is back in the headlines with its next Awesome series (A series) phone, the Galaxy A27 5G. The phone is a successor to the previous A26 5G model. Here we’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison between the Galaxy A27 5G and Galaxy A26 5G.
The recently launched A27 5G is a new contender in the mid-range 5G market. Starting with the design, the A27 5G features a sleek, glossy design with a vertically aligned triple-camera setup in a pill on the top-left corner. There are no major design changes compared to the Galaxy A26 5G.
Both phones offer various color options. The A27 5G comes in Black, Light Green, and Light Pink, while the Galaxy A26 5G was available in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Mint, and Awesome Peach.
The Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which is decent for everyday use, though we still recommend a case and screen protector.
Galaxy A26 5G also sports the same 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Processor, Storage, and RAM
Under the hood, the A27 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You can also expand storage with a microSD card up to 2 TB.
On the other hand, the A26 5G uses the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC, a 5nm processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
To compare the processors here, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 on A27 drastically outperforms the Exynos 1280 SoC powering the previously launched A26.
On paper, the Exynos 1280 yields an AnTuTu benchmark score of around 400,000 to 410,000, while the latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with a dedicated AI engine scores 840,000 to 868,000 points, making the Galaxy A27 5G twice as fast as the Galaxy A26 5G.
Apart from the processor, the Samsung Galaxy A27 also leads the Galaxy A26 in RAM and storage.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6: What You Should Know
Camera
Both houses have a tri-camera setup on the rear, with the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and, lastly, a 2MP Macro Sensor. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie shooter housed in the center-punch-hold cut-out.
Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has a smaller ultra-wide lens: a 5MP ultra-wide sensor paired with the 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
Battery and Software
Both the A27 and A26 feature the same 5,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. On the software side, both A27 5G and A26 5G will run on Samsung One UI over the latest Android 16 update.
Also, Samsung is offering 6 generations of OS upgrades; the A26 already received an upgrade to Android 16, and the A27 will ship with Android 16 out of the box.
With this math, A27 will get OS upgrades till Android 22, with security patches covered till 2021, whereas the A26 will get upgrades till Android 21 and security patch updates covered till 2032.
Also Read: OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Same Price, Which is Better
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs A26 5G – Price Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is available in three configurations, with the base 6GB + 128GB model available at a few offline retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Samsung stores. Here is the pricing
- 6GB + 128GB (Base Variant): Rs 23,499.
- 8GB + 128GB (Mid Variant): Rs 24,999.
- 8GB + 256GB (Top- Variant): Rs 27,999.
On the other hand, Galaxy A27 5G comes in the same three configurations. As an introductory offer, Samsung is offering a direct discount of Rs 3000 off on all models. Here is the pricing:
- 6GB + 128GB (Base Variant): Rs 28,999 (Original Price: Rs 31,999).
- 8GB + 128GB (Mid Variant): Rs 31,999 (Original Price: Rs 34,999).
- 8GB + 256GB (Top- Variant): Rs 37,499 (Original Price: Rs 40,499).
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G can be purchased both Online and offline.
Image Credits: 91Mobiles, Notebookcheck
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FAQs
What are the biggest differences between the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G and Galaxy A26 5G?
The Galaxy A27 5G comes with an improved Qualcomm Processor, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, with faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, whereas the Galaxy A26 5G uses the older Exynos 1280 chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. On paper, A27 5G is 2x faster than A26 5G.
Which phone has the better performance?
Clearly, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G outperforms the Galaxy A26 5G. The A27 is powered by the latest 4 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, whereas the Exynos 1280 is a 5nm built SoC.
Samsung Galaxy A27 5g VS A26 5G: Which phone has the better camera?
Both A series phones come with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. Although the shift was to the ultra-wide-angle sensor, the A27 5G comes with a 5MP sensor, whereas the A26 5G comes with a larger 8MP sensor. However, the A27 5G comes with an improved image sensor.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G cost?
As part of the introductory offer, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available for Rs 28,999, with a Rs 3,000 discount off its original price.
Which Samsung phone should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G offers better specs, although there is a slight downgrade in the camera. Considering the overall features and longer software support, it’s worth spending a little extra on the Galaxy A27 5G.