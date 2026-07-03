Samsung Galaxy A27 5g VS A26 5G – The Ultimate Comparison

Right after launching the next M series phone, the Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung is back in the headlines with its next Awesome series (A series) phone, the Galaxy A27 5G. The phone is a successor to the previous A26 5G model. Here we’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison between the Galaxy A27 5G and Galaxy A26 5G.

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Key Highlights Samsung India has unveiled the Galaxy A27 5G, and a closer look at its features reveals impressive performance upgrades over the earlier Galaxy A26 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, while the A26 5G uses the Exynos 1280 SoC.

In the camera department, Samsung has weirdly trimmed down the Galaxy A27 with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, while the A26 has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G vs A26 5G – Ultimate Specs Comparison

The recently launched A27 5G is a new contender in the mid-range 5G market. Starting with the design, the A27 5G features a sleek, glossy design with a vertically aligned triple-camera setup in a pill on the top-left corner. There are no major design changes compared to the Galaxy A26 5G.

Both phones offer various color options. The A27 5G comes in Black, Light Green, and Light Pink, while the Galaxy A26 5G was available in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Mint, and Awesome Peach.

Also Read: Samsung Teases Next Foldable in India

Display

The Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which is decent for everyday use, though we still recommend a case and screen protector.