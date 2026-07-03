Nothing, Vivo, Realme Raise Smartphone Prices: Here’s Why

The memory crisis is real! Recently, Apple took over the internet after announcing a 20% price hike across its product lineup. After Apple, prominent smartphone makers like Nothing, Vivo, and Realme are also increasing the prices of their phones, citing “rising memory costs”

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Key Highlights Amid the memory crisis, Nothing, Vivo, and Realme have increased the prices of their selected phone in India.

The price hike is between Rs 1,000 and Rs 7,000.

The price hike was announced after Apple raised prices across its product lineup by 20%.

Also Read: Realme P4 5G Series Gets Discount in India

Smartphone Prices Rise in India as Nothing, Vivo, and Realme Increase Rates

As per the reports, smartphone makersl ike Nothing, Vivo, and Realme have hiked prices for a few selected models ranging from Rs 1,000 to a whopping Rs 7,000, citing the “rising memory component prices due to the AI boom as well as the supply chain squeeze caused by the geopolitical tension between the U.S.A and Iran.

The memory crisis has hit so hard that smartphone makers have no choice but to pass on the costs to consumers.

Memory prices have hurt, especially brands like CMF, which build power-packed, budget-friendly mid-range phones.

Also Read: Nothing Reveals Phone 4b RCB Edition Ahead of July 7 Launch

Amid the memory crisis, CMF’s co-founder even announced that the launch of the next CMF Phone 3 Pro has been canceled, and the focus has shifted to Nothing. After that, the upcoming mid-range beasts, the Phone 4b, surfaced online.

Among all smartphone makers, Vivo has revised pricing significantly, with models like the Vivo V70 FE, T5X, T4 Lite, and a few Y-series smartphones now priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.