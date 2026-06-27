Vivo X Fold 6 Launched with a Samsung Display

Vivo has just launched the Vivo X Fold 6 as its next big device for 2026. This launch is just for the China market right now, but it will definitely make it to other markets, including India. The X Fold series has been becoming better with time, and the X Fold 5 last year was just amazing with the camera features, as well as the overall design. Vivo has continued its partnership with MediaTek and integrated a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset in the X Fold 6. Let’s quickly go over the specifications, and then the price of the Vivo X Fold 6 here.

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Vivo X Fold 6 5G Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 5G has an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with Samsung M14 luminescent material, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. There’s also a 6.51-inch AMOLED display on the outside. There is also IP58 and IP59 rating for dust and water resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5xx Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone and support for face unlock for security.

The Vivo X Fold 6 5G has a ZEISS powered triple-camera setup at the rear with a 200MP main camera sensor, with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 20MP sensor at the front. The phone has a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast-charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone weighs about 228 grams.