Apple iPhone Air Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price: Should You Buy?
Apple iPhone Air is now selling for an all-time low price, where users can get an A19 Pro-powered iPhone for the lowest price! Should you buy the new Apple iPhone Air or just pass it on? Here is everything you should know.
Apple iPhone Air gets a huge discount, bringing down the price by around Rs 23,000 to as low as below Rs 1 lakh! This is the lowest-ever price for an A19 Pro-powered iPhone. Should you buy the iPhone Air for this steal deal? Here is everything you should know.
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Key Highlights
Apple iPhone Air gets an all-time low price through Vijay Sales.
The slimmiest phone in the world is now selling for below Rs 1 lakh.
ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and SBI bank credit card holders can avail an extra Rs 4,000 off on the discounted price.
Launched back in September 2025, the iPhone Air is the first-ever slimmest phone released by the Cupertino giant, offering a slim-light weight phone for the users.
Apple iPhone Air was released as part of a rising trend in “minimal, lightweight phones” alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge phone. The phone offers a 6.5-inch Super-Retina XDR all OLED screen on the front with peak resolution 736 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.
The display can get brighter up to upto 3000 nits and comes with features like Always-On display, True Tone, Wide color (P3).
On the rear side, the phone comes with a single 48MP camera offering 4K Dolby Vision supported video recording and 12MP optical zoom.
Apple iPhone Air’s design, build, and chipset are the main USP, where the phone comes with a Grade-five titanium chassis within the slimmest 5.64mm body, and protection of Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back.
Apple iPhone Air is IP68 rated, giving it resistance against water and dust. The phone comes in 4 colours, including Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.
One of the prominent Indian electronic retailers, Vijay Sales, is selling the Apple iPhone Air for the all-time lowest price, bringing its price from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 96,990 for the 256GB storage variant.
Vijay Sales is also offering additional discounts through its “Extra Deal” addon, where ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank credit card holders can get an extra Rs 4,000 off, bringing the price further down to just Rs 92,990 only.
For this price, you get the slimmest phone with the power of the currently most powerful mobile SoC, the A19 Pro chipset. Although there are many factors in which the iPhone Air lags behind.
Despite having the A19 Pro SoC but no extra space for a bigger battery, the iPhone Air offers very low Screen-on-time compared to its competitors. Over and above, the iPhone Air only comes with a single 48MP rear camera on the back, which does a quite decent job.
iPhone Air also faced criticism over its specifications and features, where, despite being the slimmest phone, the iPhone Air lacked a lot of required specs, including a good battery, decent camera, and many users felt iPhone Air was overpriced for the specs it offered!
So, should you buy the iPhone Air? If you are someone who is looking for a sleek, lightweight secondary iPhone and you really don’t care much about the camera and the battery, then the iPhone Air should be a good choice to go with!
If you are looking for an Android competitor, Samsung is also selling its Galaxy S25 Edge for as low as Rs 79,000, which is also among the sleekest Android phones you can buy.
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FAQs
What’s the iPhone Air Price?
Apple iPhone Air was launched for Rs 1,19,990, and right now Vijay Sales is selling it for its lowest price! This brings down the price by almost Rs 23,000.
Should you wait for the iPhone Air 2 or buy the iPhone Air instead?
Apple iPhone Air 2 is still under production! The new iPhone Air 2 is expected to get a lot of upgrades compared to the first Air, but it’s still not officially confirmed. However, rumors suggest that the iPhone Air 2 will start shipping in the first quarter of 2027. Initially, you will have to wait for at least 6-7 months post-launch to see a price drop.
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone Air?
If you are looking for a sleek iPhone, then yes, the iPhone Air is the right choice! However, for the price and specs, and if you are okay with an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge is the right choice.
When did the iPhone Air launch?
Apple iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 models back in September 2025.
What are the colour options we get for the Apple iPhone Air?
Apple iPhone Air is selling in 4 different colours, including Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.