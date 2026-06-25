Apple iPhone Air Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price: Should You Buy?

Apple iPhone Air gets a huge discount, bringing down the price by around Rs 23,000 to as low as below Rs 1 lakh! This is the lowest-ever price for an A19 Pro-powered iPhone. Should you buy the iPhone Air for this steal deal? Here is everything you should know.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone Air gets an all-time low price through Vijay Sales.

The slimmiest phone in the world is now selling for below Rs 1 lakh.

ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and SBI bank credit card holders can avail an extra Rs 4,000 off on the discounted price.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Air M5 Best Offer, Should You Get Now

Apple iPhone Air – What do you get for the price?

Launched back in September 2025, the iPhone Air is the first-ever slimmest phone released by the Cupertino giant, offering a slim-light weight phone for the users.

Apple iPhone Air was released as part of a rising trend in “minimal, lightweight phones” alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge phone. The phone offers a 6.5-inch Super-Retina XDR all OLED screen on the front with peak resolution 736 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

The display can get brighter up to upto 3000 nits and comes with features like Always-On display, True Tone, Wide color (P3).

On the rear side, the phone comes with a single 48MP camera offering 4K Dolby Vision supported video recording and 12MP optical zoom.

Apple iPhone Air’s design, build, and chipset are the main USP, where the phone comes with a Grade-five titanium chassis within the slimmest 5.64mm body, and protection of Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back.