iPhone Air 2 Prototype Reveals Duo-Camera: Launch in 2027

Highlights
- Apple iPhone Air 2’s prototype hints that it will get a duo-camera on the rear with an extra ultra-wide-angle sensor.
- Apple iPhone Air 2 or the Apple iPhone Air Second generation is set to launch in the first half of 2027.
- Rumors also say that the Apple iPhone Air 2 will get a bigger battery and will be powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple is rumoured to be working on a second-generation Apple iPhone Air, also known as Apple iPhone Air 2, set to launch in 2027. For this year, we expect the new iPhone to get upgraded specs for the price.
Key Highlights
- Apple Air Second Generation a.ka Apple Air 2’s new prototype, is out, hinting at a lot of upgrades, including in the camera, performance, and battery.
- Apple Air 2 to get the same price tag as its Apple Air 1 or Apple Air First Generation
- The Apple Air 2 model will be placed right in between the Apple iPhone 18 and Apple iPhone 18 Pro model.
This rumour comes out right when we have other smartphone makers like Samsung, who have already dropped their plans to go with the thin phones after the flop Galaxy S25 Edge series phone globally.
The same story applies to Apple, where their first-iPhone Air was definitely the slimmest phone with no camera bump, but it came with a lot of compromises on the camera side, speakers, which convinced the buyers to go with either the iPhone 17 or the iPhone 17 Pro model instead.
Also Read: iPhones Could Get More Expensive, Says Tim Cook
Apple Set to Continue Upgrading Its Air Model – What to Expect With Apple iPhone Air Second Generation
The first Apple iPhone Air had a long list of complaints raised by the users reflecting in lower sales. However, with the Apple iPhone Air 2 might fix all of the issues with the first generation.
According to a recently leaked report, a prototype of a mobile phone surfaced online with the code name V62.